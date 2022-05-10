Is There A Link Between Spine And Thyroid Problems?

We spoke to Dr Saurabh Verma, HOD And Consultant - Spine Surgery, to understand more about this condition and the link between spine health and thyroid problems.

Our spine is one of the most important parts of the body, it is very important to pay special attention to keeping it in good condition. After a certain age, spine problems are very common especially in women after giving birth. It is a fact that during pregnancy, the entire body undergoes several changes, and most women develop thyroid problems during these crucial months. The risk of secondary bone disease including spine problems becomes very common as most women start putting on weight that puts pressure on the spine and causes lower back problems. Even after giving birth, most women deal with improper thyroid function that can slow down the process of bone formation by 50%, and bone resorption by 40%. TheHealthSite.com spoke to Dr Saurabh Verma, HOD And Consultant - Spine Surgery, HCMCT Manipal Hospital, Dwarka to understand more about this condition and the link between spine health and thyroid problems.

Thyroid Disorder - What To Know

Thyroid disorders including hyperthyroidism (overactive thyroid) or hypothyroidism (underactive thyroid) are very common during pregnancy that can affect 1 out of every 4 women. As a result, the risk of osteoporosis after pregnancy increases and can even lead to spinal fractures. The problem of a thyroid problems can also lead to mood swings, unexpected weight problems, lethargy, muscle, and joint pain. It can also lead to fertility problems and can cause high blood pressure in pregnancy, poor growth of the baby, and premature delivery. Moreover, pregnant, and post-menopausal women are at a higher risk of spinal stenosis due to hormonal imbalances that can lead to injuries to the bones, mobility issues, lower back pain, or sensations or numbness. The risks may increase further with age, or for those with a family history of either osteoporosis or thyroid disorders. Therefore, prevention and management of thyroid imbalances are important for bone and overall health.

Ways To Manage Thyroid And Spine Health

Lifestyle and food choices play a major role in the overall health of a person, especially in expecting mothers. Although it is impossible to completely evade the risk of thyroid and spine problems, certain preventive and symptom management can surely play a major role in reducing the risk. These include:

1. Healthy diet and weight

A nutritious diet, low in fat and rich in whole grains, vegetables, protein, and particularly calcium can boost the bones and spine. Also, one must maintain a healthy weight, especially during pregnancy. By following a proper and healthy diet along with core strengthening exercises, one can deal with the problem of obesity. This will help in reducing excess weight or pressures on the back, and strengthen back muscles, reducing the risk of spinal injuries. Moreover, a healthy weight and diet are equally important for managing chronic thyroid problems.

2. Regular Check-ups

In most cases, untreated thyroid disorders increase the risk of bone diseases that can also affect the spines. Therefore, one must seek timely diagnosis and treatment of their thyroid function to prevent osteoporosis and associated bone issues. Women, particularly those with a family history of the conditions should take routine hormone check-ups and follow checks including periodic blood tests to protect the thyroid and spinal health.

Overall, thyroid imbalances can trigger other health risks, including bones. To tackle such health issues, one should introduce simple lifestyle changes and watch out for early signs to prevent and manage thyroid and bone health.

