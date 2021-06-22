After a long fight with the ferocious second wave of coronavirus India is currently witnessing a steep fall in the daily count of active cases. The country on Monday crossed the important milestone of a Covid positivity rate of less than 5 per cent for 14 consecutive days conforming to the WHO’s recommended requirement for a region to reopen but experts were wary of declaring the devastating second wave over. Is COVID-19 Second Wave Over? Here’s What Experts Say With 53256 new coronavirus infections the lowest in 88 days and a positivity rate of 3.83 per cent it would seem the present