The 'Munnabhai' of Bollywood, Sanjay Dutt has reportedly been diagnosed with lung cancer, a condition that is one of the leading causes of death, globally. Bollywood trade analyst Komal Nahta tweeted yesterday saying, "Sanjay Dutt diagnosed with lung cancer. Let's pray for his speedy recovery."

A close friend of the veteran Bollywood actor is also reported to have told a website that he is "devastated." However, Dutt didn't refer to cancer in his yesterday's Twitter message where he declared that he needs to take a break from films for treatment purposes. In his Twitter handle, the Bollywood actor wrote, "Hi friends, I am taking a short break from work for medical treatment. My family and friends are with me and I urge my well-wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. With your love and good wishes, I will be back soon!" Dutt will be flying to the US for his treatment.

Last week on August 8, Dutt was hospitalised after he complained of breathing issues and uneasiness in the chest. He was kept under observation for a day and discharged after he tested negative for COVID-19.

What is lung cancer?

This condition is characterised by abnormal cell division in the lungs that leads to malignant tumours and lumps. The most prominent symptoms of lung cancer include cough, blood in the cough and difficulty in breathing. Smoking, exposure to environmental toxins like radon, a gas and toxic substances like asbestos and diesel increase your risk of this condition. Broadly speaking, there are two types of lung cancer: Small-cell lung carcinoma (SCLC) and Non-small-cell lung carcinoma (NSLC). While SCLC is a more aggressive form of lung cancer, NSLC is more common. However, NSLC takes more time to develop. In both these forms of lung cancer, smoking is the main culprit.

Early symptoms of lung cancer

According to the findings of the American Cancer Society (ACS), lung cancer doesn’t come with any symptom at the initial stage. The manifestations start occurring when the cancer cells spread to other areas of the body. However, some people may experience subtle symptoms during the early stage too. Consult a doctor if you experience them:

Unexplained weight loss

This can be caused by alteration in the immune system and metabolism as well as loss of appetite.

Shortness of breath

This may be accompanied by wheezing and cough a well.

Cough

A cough that persists and has blood in it could be the indicator of lung cancer

Extreme fatigue

Quite often lung cancer is accompanied by a blood disorder called anaemia in which there is a dip in the body’s oxygen levels. This leads to fatigue

Pain in the shoulder, chest, back and arms

This symptom occurs when the cancerous cells attack the chest wall, ribs, vertebrae, or certain nerves

Treatment of lung cancer

The line of treatment for lung cancer depends on the location, stage and overall health status of lung cancer. Typically, the treatment modality includes surgical removal of the affected lung tissues and surrounding areas or one lung altogether. The other methods are chemotherapy, radiation therapy and targeted therapy.