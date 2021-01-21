As several countries around the world begin the immunization drive against the coronavirus, there are still chances of COVID-19 reinfection. With more COVID patients recovered and the world slowly beginning to transition again, the question of acquiring herd immunity and the possibility of reinfection are some of the critical questions that need to be answered. So far, only a few cases of reinfection have been identified, but the reinfection threat is very real. We talked to Dr Harish Chaffle, Consultant Intensivist and Chest Physician, Global Hospital, Mumbai to clear the air. Also Read - COVID-19 vaccines: How It Works, Who Should Take It, Safety, Precautions And Thereafter

Is COVID-19 Reinfection Real?

"Reinfection with coronavirus can happen. In the SIREN study, fewer than one per cent of 6600 participants showed reinfection. People with low immunity, reduced antibody response, elevated susceptibility to chronic conditions and people with comorbidities are at an increased risk of getting COVID-19 reinfection," said Dr Chaffle.

After getting infected with coronavirus, a person develops antibodies after infection, which helps them feel protected in the future. "The antibodies that develop after infection protect an individual from getting infected. But when the antibody levels wane off or when the amount and quality of antibodies developed after the infection are inadequate, there is a high chance that patient can get infected again," asserts the expert.

Studies suggest that COVID antibodies protect for an average period of 3-6 months, depending on the antibody response and immunity of an individual. “People with comorbidities are at a higher risk of getting reinfection, especially those with uncontrolled diabetes. People with poor immunity due to other causes like underlying malignancy are also at an increased risk.”

How Can You Mitigate The Risk?

So far, most SARS-CoV-2 reinfections have been mild as compared to first encounters with the virus. But the best way to protect yourself from reinfection is not much different from what we do to prevent COVID infection. The recovery period should be taken seriously, and you must follow all precautionary measures.

Low immunity is one of the major factors that elevate your risk of COVID reinfection. Dr Chaffle adds that following precautionary measures can help protect you against reinfection. “Hand sanitization, social distancing, wearing masks, eating a healthy diet are vital to boost your immunity. Including vitamin C, B complex, and zinc supplements are also important.”

Will Vaccines Help?

Immunization drive has already started, and vaccinations are beginning to pick up around the world. Massive coronavirus vaccination drive started in India on January 16, 2021. According to the data by the Union Health Ministry, around 50 people have been given doses per session, within the 3 days of the vaccination drive. Since Pfizer’s COVID shot is being studied in detail, homegrown vaccines like Bharat Biotech’s Covaxin and Oxford University- Serum Institute’s Covishield are the two vaccines that are being currently administered. Media reports suggest that the vaccines are clinically approved and have great efficacy and will help increase the antibodies level in the body in order to prevent SARS-COV-2 infection.

According to Dr Chaffle, “the vaccines will be offered free of charge. They can lower your chances of getting re-infected with coronavirus. In case, you notice any side effects owing to the vaccines, report it immediately and seek appropriate help without any further delay.”