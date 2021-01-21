As several countries around the world begin the immunization drive against the coronavirus there are still chances of COVID-19 reinfection. With more COVID patients recovered and the world slowly beginning to transition again the question of acquiring herd immunity and the possibility of reinfection are some of the critical questions that need to be answered. So far only a few cases of reinfection have been identified but the reinfection threat is very real. We talked to Dr Harish Chaffle Consultant Intensivist and Chest Physician Global Hospital Mumbai to clear the air. Is COVID-19 Reinfection Real? “Reinfection with coronavirus can happen.