Is Phone Anxiety Real? Dove Cameron Reveals How Learning Of Her Father’s Death On Call Triggered ‘Major Phone Anxiety'

Is Phone Anxiety Real? Dove Cameron, 30, who rose to fame for her outstanding character as Mal in Descendants, recently opened up about one of the most tragic moments in her life. In an episode of Alex Cooper's Call Her Daddy podcast, the established singer and actor told the host that she developed "major phone anxiety" after learning about her father's suicide over a phone call.

Dove Cameron Mental Health

Narrating the day, how the 30-year-old star learned of her father's death through a family friend, Cameron explained receiving a phone call from a person who was looking for her mother on the other end. They asked her mother to get in touch with a family member. This incident occurred just months after she had visited her mother in Los Angeles when she was 15-years-old.

Talking about the not-so-normal phone call, Cameron said that she just knew. In her words, "I can't tell you why I knew. But it was not a normal interaction. She had no reason to be talking to me." Later that evening, the mother of the Disney alum returned home. Upon reaching home, she got in touch with the family member, who told them that her dad, Philip Alan Hosterman, was no longer with them.

'I Ran Out Of The Room... Like Animal Mode'

She recalled, "I had a panic attack because it's the most out-of-control feeling you can have Actually, all three of my big losses have come via phone call, which I guess is pretty standard... But I have major phone anxiety, I think, because of stuff like this."

Still fresh in her mind about the incident when she discovered her father's death, Cameron said, "I ran out of the room. I couldn't breathe this, like, animal mode." The 30-year-old star further describes, "You are fight, flight or freeze. You feel like you're going to vomit your soul I don't know how else to describe it."

What Is Phone Anxiety?

Phone anxiety, also known as telephobia or telephone phobia, is a medical condition that a person experiences when they have fear and anxiety around the thoughts of making or receiving phone calls. According to reports, this condition is seen more commonly in people, especially among the younger generations who have grown up with smartphones from a young age. It is a similar condition to social phobia or social anxiety because they both have to engage with audiences. Whereas the reverse of this phenomenon is called nomophobia, which is an irrational fear of being without one's phone.

"Telephobia is reluctances or fear of making or taking phone calls. A fun fact that is not-so-fun fact is that it can affect up to 76% of millennials and 40% of baby boomers. At least you know you are not alone now," the University of Massachusetts Amherst states. "This fear of phone calls can usually be associated with the fear of being criticised, judged, or rejected and can fall under the umbrella of social anxiety, affecting 15 million adults in the United States."