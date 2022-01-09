Is Omicron Mild? Experts Criticise Previous Claims, Say Keep Your Guard Up As Hospitalizations Surge, Deaths Increase

Is Omicron Mild? Experts Refute Previous Claims

Many initial reports suggested that Omicron is mild in comparison to previous variants of COVID-19, but some experts have suggested that it is 'dangerous ' to believe that Omicron is mild.

First identified in South Africa, Omicron has rapidly spread to many countries and replaced Delta as the dominant COVID variant in many. The more transmissible-variant has been reported in 57 countries with COVID cases rising with each passing day. Also, patients infected with the new strain needing hospitalizations are increasing by the day, putting pressure on healthcare worldwide. While the more infectious Omicron is believed to be less dangerous than the Delta, but experts believe that it should not be categorised as 'mild.' Here is what the experts have to say.

Dangerous To Call Omicron 'Mild'

According to reports, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, who is the World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General said that the Omicron coronavirus variant should not be disregarded as "mild," as it is killing people all over the world. Tedros went on to say that while Omicron is less severe on fully vaccinated people than the Delta version, the increase in infections is putting strain on healthcare systems around the world.

"While Omicron does appear to be less severe compared to Delta, especially in those vaccinated, it does not mean it should be categorised as mild," said Tedros, as per the news agency AFP reported on Friday, 7 January.

Experts Criticise Previous Claims On Omicron

Amid the ongoing argument over how incorrect it is to refer to Omicron as a mild variant, scientists have begun to point out that Covid-19-related mortality is on the rise around the world. The South African government recently added more backlog fatality data to its tally, according to epidemiologist Eric Feigl-Ding. It is unclear whether the deaths were caused by Omicron.

Data scientist William Ku claimed Covid-19 hospitalisation in the US has set a new high, with 1,38,073 people currently hospitalised in the country. "ICU occupancy is now at 22,394 - twice the level just 7 weeks ago. Deaths are rising in states like NY. Are these the signs of a "mild" infection?" he wrote.

#COVID19 hospitalizations just set a new record today with 138,073 currently hospitalized in the US. ICU occupancy is now at 22,394 - twice the level just 7 weeks ago. Deaths are rising in states like NY. Are these the signs of a "mild" infection? pic.twitter.com/IAA9joN9QW William Ku, Ph.D. (@DrWilliamKu) January 8, 2022

A recent epidemiological report by the Who suggested The WHO, in its weekly epidemiological report, said more evidence is needed to determine the severity of disease caused by the Omicron variation and if its mutations may diminish protection from vaccine-derived immunity.

"Even if the severity is equal or potentially even lower than for Delta variant, it is expected that hospitalizations will increase if more people become infected and that there will be a time lag between an increase in the incidence of cases and an increase in the incidence of deaths," the report said.

Keep Your Guard Up To Curb The Avoid Further Omicron Surge

As for India, the Omicron tally stands at 3,623, causing concern that the coming weeks will only see a rise. Even though many experts in the country believe that Omicron only causes mild infection, governments of several states have issued restrictions to control the surge. For instance, the Delhi government has agreed to increase 5,650 standard beds and 2,075 ICU beds for coronavirus patients in 14 hospitals, as well as 2,800 beds at eight COVID-19 care centres. He added in a statement that the Delhi government is making the required preparations.

State Health Minister Satyendra Jain also urged people to follow COVID-19 recommendations by wearing masks and maintaining social distance while travelling. He also asked people not to leave their homes for non-essential work.

