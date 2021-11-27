Is Omicron COVID Variant More Contagious Than Delta Strain? Know The Symptoms, Risks Involved

The new variant, recently found in South Africa, is believed to be highly transmissible but is it more dangerous than Delta? Know the risk right here!

When the world was slowly transitioning into normalcy, a new mysterious variant has been identified in South Africa and led to concerns. A situation that the world has witnessed yet again with cases and scary facts doing rounds everywhere. The highly transmissible variant discovered is being referred to as the worst variant out there. Even though the virus has spread to only one province of South Africa so far, reports hint at a further spread.

The new variant, which has been named Omicron by WHO, is believed to be heavily mutated and dangerous. But is it more dangerous than the Delta variant currently the most dangerous variant that dominated almost every country?

Is New COVID Strain More Than Delta Variant?

A new coronavirus variant, known as B.1.1.529, has been discovered in South Africa, causing concern among scientists who fear that this new strain will drive outbreaks in multiple nations and devastate health systems once more. Over 100 cases have been discovered in South Africa, where the new strain is gradually taking over. This lethal super Covid version has prompted travel restrictions from South Africa and other countries in the region in a number of countries, including the United Kingdom, Israel, Italy, and Singapore.

According to South African health experts, the 'B.1.1.529' variety has far more mutations than scientists expected, particularly after a particularly severe third wave triggered by the Delta variant. Many of the alterations are immune evasion and transmissibility concerns. B.1.1.529 has a large number of mutations in its spike protein, which is important for the virus's entry into human cells. The B.1.1.529 variant has 50 mutations in total, with more than 30 of them affecting the spike protein, which is the target of most current Covid vaccines.

Considered the most 'concerning' than all the variants including Delta, Omicron is being referred to as more concerning due to increased transmissibility. According to the World Health Organisation, the first known confirmed infection was from a specimen collected on November 9.

What Are The Symptoms Of Omicron?

"Currently no unusual symptoms have been reported following infection with the B.1.1.529 variant," said South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases (NICD). Some people infected with the omicron form of the coronavirus, like those infected with other infectious variants like Delta, are asymptomatic, according to NICD.

Even though it may seem more dangerous, the good news is the current SARS-CoV-2 PCR diagnostics, according to the WHO, continue to detect this variant, which could help to know about the infection to some extent. "Several labs have indicated that for one widely used PCR test, one of the three target genes is not detected (called S gene dropout or S gene target failure) and this test can therefore be used as a marker for this variant, pending sequencing confirmation," said the statement.

(with inputs from agencies)