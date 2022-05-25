Is Monkeypox Life Threatening? No Drugs Available For Treatment Yet, But This Vaccine May Help

131 monkeypox cases have been reported in 19 countries so far but how dangerous is the disease? Here's what we know so far.

As the world continues to grapple with the effects of the coronavirus (COVID-19), global concerns have been raised about an upsurge in rare monkeypox illnesses in various parts of the globe. The virus that causes monkeypox is more frequent in West and Central Africa.

There has been an increase in cases recently, with over 131 cases confirmed, and 106 more suspected cases, in 19 countries. The disease has spread to several countries in Europe, including England, Germany, France, Belgium, Sweden and more. Cases have also been found in the United States, Canada and Australia. WHO has already issued a warning saying people should be on the lookout and said that the disease may proliferate in the coming days. But is the disease deadly?

Is Monkeypox Life-threatening?

Monkeypox is not a novel virus and has been in existence for 5 decades. It primarily affected children under the age of 5 in some African countries, but this is the first time it has been detected in older people. The changing "unusual" behaviour of the monkeypox virus has caused concerns. Though the virus is behaving differently than usual, it is not fatal.

According to what is known thus far, this condition poses little risk of death to the infected people. None of the people who have lately been infected with monkeypox has died as a result of the disease. However, doctors have warned people to be on the lookout. It is also claimed that when the number of infections rises, the difficulties with this condition will become more apparent.

Is There A Vaccine Available To Fight Monkeypox?

When COVID-19 struck, the healthcare system faced an out-of-control situation with no vaccines available to contain the spread. However, vaccines are available for monkeypox. There are two vaccines for smallpox, which experts say can provide protection against monkeypox as the virus is similar to smallpox.

Is India Prepared To Fight Monkeypox?

So far, there have been no reports of monkeypox pox in India. However, the Union government has issued instructions to states and the Union territories to keep an eye on the current situation and send suspected samples to the National Institute of Virology, Pune, for diagnosis.

You may like to read

Health experts believe that the possibility of the disease entering India cannot be ignored, and people should not panic. Dr Ishwar Gilada, Infectious diseases expert and consultant for HIV/STDs told ANI, "Everything should be taken seriously. And we should keep a guard but at the same time, there is no need to get panic. We need to study how it is evolving, and how many people are getting affected. Fortunately, it is not that severe as smallpox."