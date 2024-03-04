Is Justin Bieber Unwell? Father-In-Law's Cryptic Post Rings Social Media Alarms

The singer had to postpone his 'Justice World Tour' concert dates because of an 'undisclosed illness'. Justin shared in a video on Instagram that he had begun to experience 'full paralysis' on the right side of his face.

The singer has been open about his health battles. For instance, in June 2022, he announced that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve.

Is something wrong with Justin Bieber's health? This question has crossed the minds of many social media users lately after Bieber's father-in-law, actor Stephen Baldwin, asked fans to "pray" for him and wife Hailey Bieber. It sparked concerns for the pop star's well-being, especially since in the past he has been pretty vocal about his health struggles. Just last week, Baldwin, 57, shared a strange story on Instagram, wherein he asked for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law. According to reports, it was reposted from a now-unavailable Instagram reel from one Victor Marx, the founder of All Things Possible Ministries, (a religious organisation in California) who wrote over a clip of the singer playing the guitar: "Christians, please when you think of Justin and Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord."

While Baldwin did not write any further as to why the Biebers, who got married in 2018, needed prayers, it garnered immediate response from worried fans, who wondered what happened to the 'Stuck With U' singer.

Ramsay Hunt Syndrome Diagnosis

As mentioned earlier, Justin (30), has been open with his fans and followers about his health battles. For instance, in June 2022, Bieber announced that he had been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which is a rare neurological disorder characterised by paralysis of the facial nerve. The news was shared with his followers on social media after the singer had to postpone his 'Justice World Tour' concert dates because of an 'undisclosed illness' at the time. Justin shared in a video on Instagram that he had begun to experience 'full paralysis' on the right side of his face.

"Hey everyone, Justin here. I wanted to update you guys on what's been going on," the singer said in the video posted June 10, 2022. "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome, and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves, and has caused my face to have paralysis... As you can see this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face, this nostril will not move, so there's full paralysis on this side of my face."

What Is Ramsay Hunt Syndrome?

According to the Mayo Clinic, Ramsay Hunt syndrome (herpes zoster oticus) occurs when a shingles outbreak affects the facial nerve near one of the ears. In addition to the painful shingles rash, it can cause facial paralysis and hearing loss in the affected ear. Ramsay Hunt syndrome is caused by the same virus that causes chickenpox. After chickenpox is gone, the virus can still live in your nerves and reactivate many years later, affecting the facial nerves.

Symptoms Of Ramsay Hunt Syndrome

The two main signs and symptoms of Ramsay Hunt syndrome are:

Painful red rash with fluid-filled blisters in and around one ear

Facial weakness or paralysis on the same side as the affected ear

In Ramsay Hunt syndrome, one can also experience the following:

Ear pain

Hearing loss

Ringing in ears

Difficulty closing one eye

A sensation of spinning or moving

Change in taste perception, or loss of taste

Dry mouth and eyes

Treatment

Immediate treatment of Ramsay Hunt syndrome can reduce the risk of complications, states the Mayo Clinic, which can include permanent facial muscle weakness and deafness. Reach out to a doctor if you notice aforementioned symptoms.

While Justin is yet to make a public comment on his father-in-law's request for prayers from fans, he was purportedly spotted on February 28 with his wife while attending a late-night church service in Los Angeles.