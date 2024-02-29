Is Joe Biden Healthy? US President's Annual Physical Exam Revealed This...

Biden is currently undergoing treatment for multiple 'stable' medical conditions including non-valvular atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies.

The US president reportedly joked that doctors thought he looked 'too young'. This comes as scrutiny over his health increases ahead of November 2024's election in the country.

There has always been a lot of speculation surrounding United States president Joe Biden's health. Pictures and videos of him looking confused and falling down have been shared worldwide, with people worrying whether the 46th president of the US is doing well physically and mentally. Biden, now 81, was the oldest president at the time of his inauguration on January 20, 2021 at 78 years and 61 days, followed by Donald Trump who was 70 years old. Now, an annual physical exam done on Biden has revealed no signs of health-related trouble, according to his doctor who said this year's check-up 'identified no new concerns'.

US President Is 'Fit For Duty'

According to reports, the US president travelled to Walter Reed Medical Center Wednesday morning for his routine physical exam; the White House promised to release a health report. Dr Kevin O'Connor wrote in a letter on Wednesday -- which was reviewed for accuracy and approved by White House Medical Unit physicians -- that Biden "continues to be fit for duty and fully executes all of his responsibilities without any exemptions or accommodations".

"They think I look too young," the president even joked with reporters, when asked if his medical test 'raised concerns' ahead of a potential and crucial rematch with Trump (now 77 years old) in November.

Joe Biden's Updated Health Summary

Biden is currently undergoing treatment for multiple 'stable' medical conditions including non-valvular atrial fibrillation, hyperlipidemia, gastroesophageal reflux, seasonal allergies, sensory peripheral neuropathy of both feet; his gait 'remains stiff', a People report states.

New Health Condition

But, one new health condition has been identified since last year's medical evaluation. The US president suffers from obstructive sleep apnea. It, however, 'remains stable' and 'alleviated via a CPAP machine'.

The President's Lab Work

A routine lab work was also conducted, which entailed comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP), urinalysis, complete blood count (CBC), and checking levels of vitamin D, homocysteine, magnesium, folate and creatine kinase. All of it presented as 'normal'.

Last Year's Annual Medical Exam

In February 2023, Dr O'Connor purportedly found a 'small lesion' on his chest that was removed and sent for a biopsy. Later, in a follow-up letter, O'Connor wrote, "As expected, the biopsy confirmed that the small lesion was basal cell carcinoma. All cancerous tissue was successfully removed." In 2024, O'Connor reportedly said no follow-up treatment for the lesion has been necessary.