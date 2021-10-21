Is It Too Soon To Lift Covid-19 Restrictions While The Fear Of Third Wave Still Lingers? Experts Opine

India is constantly seeing a decline in the number of COVID daily cases, but does that mean we are safe. Read on to say what experts have to say about lifting restrictions amid third wave fear.

With the COVID-19 situation improving in the country, several states in India have relaxed COVID restrictions. Until a few months ago, India was suffering drastically due to the perilous second wave, but the situation seems to be better now. After vaccinating almost 100 crore people, the government believes that once a deteriorating condition, COVID is finally seeing a dip. In the light of the declining cases of the coronavirus, many states have lifted restrictions. Meanwhile, some states continue to suffer at the hands of the deadly virus. This makes one wonder if it's too early to lift COVID-19 restrictions or is it safe to step out of your house now?

We talked to some industry experts to understand if it is too early to lift COVID-19 restrictions, and what should people do to safeguard themselves against the further spread. Here is everything you need to know.

Is It Too Early To Lift COVID-19 Restrictions?

Dr Pankaj Anand, Senior Consultant Critical Care & ICU at Fortis Escorts Hospital, Jaipur said, "our experience with COVID-19 teaches that the virus has a very unpredictable course. it is too soon to let down our guards at the moment and we are still getting cases similar to the manner that was coming before the second wave. The possibility of the third wave cannot be ruled out at the moment, we should be cautious about the situation and be prepared for any other pandemic in the future."

Further explaining the risk, Dr Ravi Shekhar Jha Senior Consultant and Head of the Department, Pulmonology, Fortis Escorts, Faridabad says, "it is too early to lift COVID-19 restrictions. A highly contagious delta variant is still in circulation. The Winter season is around the corner, which is associated with a rise in allergic manifestations and an increased tendency of sneezing and coughing. People tend to remain in crowds in winter and with the festive season approaching it will lead to over-crowding at closed spaces. All these may fuel the chances of having another wave, especially of the deadly and highly contagious delta variant."

Are We Heading Towards A Herd Immunity With So Many People Vaccinated?

The vaccination drive has successfully been running with over a billion COVID jabs administered since January 16 the day the drive started. Because the number of new cases of covid-19 in India has been steadily decreasing, public health experts believe the country may be approaching herd immunity for the highly contagious disease.

Dr Monica Mahajan, Director of Medicine, Max Healthcare says that the world is moving towards herd immunity, but we are not there yet. "The western world is unmasking because they are vaccinating their children and are still following a very robust surveillance system and active testing." With this, we can reach herd immunity.

How Likely Is The Third Wave In India And How A Big A Problem Could It Be?

Previous reports had suggested that the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic could peak around October. But there is no direct evidence that suggests that the third wave will certainly lead to a situation like that of the second wave. Doctors believe that the impact of a possible third wave of the coronavirus is unpredictable but that does not mean that people should let their guard down.

Dr Monica Mahajan said, "The impact of a possible third COVID wave in India is dependent on multiple variables. The good news is that vaccination is going on at a war footing and the campaign is being actively supported by media and political parties. Most adults are either partially or fully vaccinated or have recovered from the disease. The disease per se has been mild in those who contracted it despite being vaccinated. So, the vaccine is not foolproof but reduces the intensity of the illness. The challenge at the moment is the people have thrown caution to the winds. The only time a mask is covering the nose is when there is a policeman issuing a challan."

Schools Are Also Opening, What About Child Vaccination?

As we prepare for the arrival of the third wave in India, Covaxin has become one of the first vaccines to be approved for emergency use. The vaccine has been recommended for use in children aged 2 to 18 years old, based on recommendations from the SEC (Subject Expert Committee), and is currently awaiting DCGI approval.

Dr Anil Kumar Gulati, Associate Director & HOD- Paediatrics, "It is important for us to vaccinate children. Studies with Bharat Biotech vaccine Covaxin has shown good safety results in children. The DGCI has yet to recommend Emergency Use Authorization to this vaccine."

While specialists are still waiting for WHO approval, it has been claimed that the vaccine, which is an indigenous, inactivated vaccine created by Hyderabad-based Bharat Biotech, will be rolled out in stages for children, with the doses being made available first to children with comorbidities. It's also been suggested that the vaccination would act in a similar way to how it does in adults.

Precautions Are A Must No Matter The Number Of COVID Cases

With the festive season here, a mass gathering is being organized with little to no precautions. And with winters approaching, experts believe the risk can come double fold. So, people need to follow all precautions and should not let their guard down.

Dr Shekhar Jha said, "It is of paramount importance to understand that fully vaccination status doesn't mean that you can roam mask free. Even if any population is vaccinated, to fight the pandemic, Covid Appropriate Behavior must be practised all the time. Lifting bans will lead the population, in general, to believe that COVID is over. Whatever covid protocols they are following, they will soon start believing that they don't need to follow them anymore, and it can be disastrous. We must maintain extreme caution in taking any such step."

