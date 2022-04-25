Is It Safe To Send Your Kids To School Amid Surge In COVID-19 Cases? Check Latest Delhi School Guidelines

Delhi govt decided to keep the schools in the city open, even though the cases are rising. However, the govt has issued guidelines for the schools that are to be followed mandatorily.

Delhi has been witnessing a steady surge in COVID-19 cases for the past few weeks now. As daily numbers touch the 1k mark for the fifth consecutive day in the city, here are some of the guidelines for all the parents that they need to follow and make their little ones follow too in order to stay safe from the deadly infection when they head off to their schools.

Taking cognizance of the current situation in the national capital, the government has issued Standard Operating Procedure (SOPs) to prevent the spread of COVID-19 in schools. The SOP outlines the various precautionary measures that are required to be adopted by the schools to avoid the spread of the COVID-19 infection. Some guidelines are also for the students and their parents, haven't checked them yet? Take a look at these new guidelines that are to be followed by all the schools in Delhi from this week.

Mandatory Quarantine Room, No Lunch Sharing: Delhi School's Latest Guidelines

No students, teachers, or staff can enter the school premises without wearing a proper face mask. Everyone entering the school premises must go through compulsory thermal scanning. Parents must keep a track of the symptoms of COVID-19 in their kids. No one should come to school with any of the COVID symptoms. No parents should send their kids to school after testing positive for COVID-19. Students should not share their lunch or other items with each other inside the school premises. Every school must have a quarantine room ready inside the premises. Teachers to compulsorily ask each of the students about Covid related symptoms in students and their family members. Schools must make it a point to ask every kid (eligible group) to get their vaccination against COVID-19. Every school in Delhi must use all the entry/exit gates of the school building to avoid crowding at the time of entry and exit of students.

Check the COMPLETE SOP here:

Delhi government issues Standard Operating Procedure to prevent the spread of COVID19 in schools SOPs to be followed- Quarantine room to be available at schools; Teachers will daily ask the students about Covid related symptoms in students and their family members pic.twitter.com/cToYRADhY3 ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2022

Delhi government decided to keep the schools in the city open, even though the cases are rising. However, the government has urged everyone to follow safety protocols. TheHealthsite.com reached out to experts, to understand whether it is safe for the students to go to school at the moment, and here is what they say:

"Cases are rising in the national capital. It is not really safe for the students to head to the school during this time. However, if they keep following the safety protocols then there will be fewer chances of them catching the virus infection. I would suggest parents and students both understand the basic safety measures to stay safe from the COVID-19 virus infection. Make sure to teach your kids the three basic rules - maintain social distancing, keep your masks on, and keep your hands clean," said Dr Pradeep Banerjee, Max Hospital, Bangalore.

He further added that everyone must understand why it is important to not let their guards down. "When people follow the safety rules of a pandemic, there are always fewer chances for the virus to transmit and mutate."

(With inputs from agencies)

