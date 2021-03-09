India began its mass immunization program against novel coronavirus on 16th February. So far more than 2,30,08,733 doses of vaccination have been administered in the country. But, what happens after that? are you safe from coronavirus once you get vaccinated? Let’s understand. First of all, you are required to take two doses of the COVID-19 vaccine shot to get complete immunity against the virus. Certain measures are also to be taken to make sure that the vaccine is working against the virus. Once you get the two doses of the vaccine, you achieve immunity, and this is when you can call yourself safe. Now, what happens after? According to the latest reports, the CDC has said that a fully vaccinated individual can gather with other vaccinated people indoors without wearing a mask or social distancing. Also Read - COVID-19 survivors may suffer from long-term cognitive complications: Experts warn

The recommendations also say that vaccinated people can come together in the same way with people considered at low-risk for severe diseases, such as in the case of vaccinated grandparents visiting healthy children and grandchildren. What about the ones who are not vaccinated – can a fully vaccinated individual meet that person without a mask? Yes, those who are fully vaccinated can also visit unvaccinated people from one other household indoors without masks or distancing so long as the unvaccinated people are not at high risk for severe COVID-19. Also Read - New COVID-19 strain is here, protect yourself with three layered surgical masks: Experts

Who Is At Higher Risk Of Getting COVID-19?

Experts have revealed that the virus that causes COVID can actually infect people of any age. Coming to the diseases or health complications that can make a person prone to get the virus, experts say individuals with underlying medical conditions such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer are at higher risk. Also Read - COVID-19 surge continues in Maharashtra: Night curfew, full lockdown on weekends in Aurangabad

Can A Fully Vaccinated Individual Catch COVID-19?

When the body of a person gets injected with the vaccine, it makes antibodies against the virus, and thus the person is immunized from the virus attack. But there is one question that has been in talks for a long time – Can a fully vaccinated individual also get the virus back? So far there is no evidence that any of the currently available COVID-19 vaccines can stop the individual from getting the virus back. Studies have failed to come to a conclusion of whether or not a person who is getting the vaccine shot is completely immune from COVID-19.

However, fully-vaccinated people who come into contact with someone who has COVID-19 are not required to take a test or quarantine unless they show symptoms — unless they live in a congregate setting like a nursing home or correctional facility.

When Can You Call A Person Fully Vaccinated?

A person is considered to be fully vaccinated only two weeks after getting the second dose in a two-dose series of vaccines such as – Covaxin, Covisheild, Pfizer, or Moderna vaccines. Also for all those who are getting the single-dose vaccines like Johnson & Johnson’s, can only be considered fully vaccinated two weeks after a single dose of the vaccine.

Can A Fully Vaccinated Ditch The Mask In Public?

The CDC has recommended that fully-vaccinated people should not stop wearing the masks and must maintain social distancing in public, or in indoor gatherings involving people from more than one household. Also, the new guidance does not apply to meetings with people who have underlying conditions that place them at higher risk for severe COVID-19.