Is It Delta or Omicron or Lambda? CoVarScan Rapid COVID Test Can Identify Variants In Hours

COVID-19, the infection that is caused by the SARS-CoV-2 virus hit the world over two years back. Over the years, the virus has mutated several times, forming new variants, with new and amplified features. But, there are two variants of COVID-19 which are a cause of concern at the moment - Omicron and Delta. These two variants have also mutated further to form new sub-lineages. Each variant leads to different health problems, and thus it is important to spot the variant to get the treatment started. Now, the question is how to know which variant has infected you - Delta, Mu, Lambda, or Omicron variants of COVID-19 (including the BA.2 version of Omicron, once known as stealth Omicron)?

CoVarScan Rapid COVID Test: Know All About It

In a development, researchers from the US have come up with a rapid COVID-19 test that can accurately detect all current variants of SARS-CoV-2 within hours. How does it work? According to the experts, the test, CoVarScan, detects the signatures of eight hotspots on the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.

The study published in the journal Clinical Chemistry has also shown that the test is as accurate as other methods used to diagnose COVID-19 infection in a person and that it can successfully differentiate between all current variants of SARS-CoV-2. Speaking to the media about the study, Jeffrey SoRelle, an assistant professor at UT Southwestern, and senior author of the study said that the CoVarScan Rapid COVID Test can determine very quickly what variants are in the community and if a new variant is emerging. He further added that the test has implications for individual patients as and when they catch COVID variants that respond differently to treatments.

According to the study authors, the CoVarScan test hones in on eight regions of the SARS-CoV-2 virus that commonly differ between viral variants. Yes, you heard that right, the one thing that makes each of the variants differ from each other is the eight regions of the virus. And this test exactly hones that region. The test detects the small mutations which other tests often fail to spot. These small mutations are the ones where the sequence of RNA building blocks varies and the test also measures the length of repetitive genetic regions that tend to grow and shrink as the virus evolves.

