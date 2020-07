The vast range of symptoms that comes with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic is enough to confuse most people. Even experts are still trying to figure out the virus that causes symptoms that range from respiratory distress to rashes on the skin to diarrhea and loss of sense of smell. Many people also report neurological symptoms of disorientation and lack of coordination to name a few. Because of this many people who are infected with this virus may not suspect anything. Again, many others may think that they have got the virus looking at the symptoms and panic, when they may be suffering from some other condition. Recently, because of this, the Royal College of General Practitioners in the UK has issued a warning to people not to mistake the symptoms of coronavirus for hay fever. Also Read - Mutated COVID-19 virus 3 to 9 times more infectious, but it does not make people sicker

What is allergic rhinitis?

This is an allergic condition that causes red eyes, sneezing, runny nose, puffy eyes and an itchy throat. It is seasonal and more widespread in spring. According to experts, almost 10 to 30 per cent of the global population is prone to allergic rhinitis. It is caused by pollen, pets' hair, dust and mould to name a few. If you are exposed to any of these triggers, it stimulates the production of histamine in the body, which causes the symptoms.

Know the difference between allergic rhinitis and COVID-19

The symptoms of both allergic rhinitis or hay fever and COVID-19 are similar. You have to be alert to catch the subtle differences. It is very easy to mistake one for the other. First of all, you need to know that if you have an allergic reaction, you may will suffer from a runny nose, cough and in rare cases body aches. But with COVID-19, you also experience a lot of other symptoms including the signs of allergic rhinitis. It can also affect your organs. The same is not the case with allergic rhinitis. Sore throat, fatigue and headaches are common to both the conditions.

Since it is so easy to confuse one for the other, most physicians test patients for COVID-19 if they report with symptoms of watery eyes, runny nose, fever and cough. A nasal swab can identify both the conditions. In allergic rhinitis, eosinophil immune cells are present in the mucous. If you have fever and body aches along with the other symptoms, it may not be an allergic reaction. You must consult a doctor if this is the case.

Allergic rhinitis may make people more prone to COVID-19

This is true simply because people are more prone to touch their eyes and nose if they have this allergic condition. This increases your risk of COVID-19. But you can counter this by wearing eyeglasses for protection. If your eyesight is fine, get yourself a pair of non-prescription glasses. But the best precaution is to avoid touching your face and washing your hands with soap and water frequently. It is always better to be safe than sorry. So, practice all the precautionary measures even if you have just a case of allergic rhinitis till your condition is confirmed.