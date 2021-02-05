People around the country are being administered coronavirus vaccine shots. But still there are so many queries in the mind of the vaccine takers. What precautions do I need to take after taking the vaccine? Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine? Here in this article let’s clear all the doubts you must be having. According to the experts it's best to avoid them unless you routinely take them for a medical condition. However the evidence supporting this is limited some painkillers might interfere with the very thing the vaccine is trying to do: generate a strong