People around the country are being administered coronavirus vaccine shots. But, still, there are so many queries in the mind of the vaccine takers. What precautions do I need to take after taking the vaccine? Can I take painkillers before or after a COVID-19 vaccine? Here, in this article, let's clear all the doubts you must be having.

According to the experts, it's best to avoid them, unless you routinely take them for a medical condition. However, the evidence supporting this is limited, some painkillers might interfere with the very thing the vaccine is trying to do: generate a strong immune system response.

Here’s How The Vaccines Work

When you get vaccinated, it works by tricking the body into thinking it has a virus and mounting a defense against it. During this process, the body develops various symptoms – sometimes it's major, and sometimes it's temporary. Some of these symptoms may include:

1. The vaccine may cause arm soreness

2. You may get a fever which can get worse with time

3. Light headache and spinning sensation can also get triggered

4. Muscle aches or other temporary symptoms of inflammation can also be a part of the vaccine reaction.

Should You Be Worried Seeing The Symptoms After Vaccine Shots?

Should you be scared when these symptoms show up? According to the medical experts “it normal”.

“These symptoms mean your immune system is revving up and the vaccine is working,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said in a recent news briefing.

Why Painkillers Are Not Recommended During Covid-19 Treatments?

Experts say painkillers are best to be avoided while you are undergoing coronavirus treatment. But, why so? Well, certain painkillers that target inflammation, including ibuprofen (Advil, Motrin, and other brands) might curb the immune response. A study on mice in the Journal of Virology found these drugs might lower the production of antibodies — helpful substances that block the virus from infecting cells.

“What If…..”

But, what if you are already under painkillers? should you continue taking it or stop immediately?

According to the medical experts, if someone is already taking any of the above-mentioned painkillers for a health condition, then the person should continue taking it and not stop before getting the vaccine — at least not without asking the concerned doctor.

There were rumors that a person taking the Covid-19 vaccine suffers from muscle ache after the shot. Should you be taking a painkiller before getting the Covid-19 vaccine shot as a precautionary measure?

No, says the doctor. People should not take a painkiller as a preventive measure before getting a vaccine unless a doctor has told them to, he said. The same goes for after a shot: “If you don’t need to take it, you shouldn’t,” Watanabe said.

He further added, “if you do need one, acetaminophen (Tylenol) “is safer because it doesn’t alter your immune response”.

The CDC offers other tips, such as holding a cool, wet washcloth over the area of the shot and exercising that arm. For fever, drink lots of fluids and dress lightly.

Call your doctor if redness or tenderness in the arm increases after a day or if side effects don’t go away after a few days, the CDC says.