Is India Heading Towards Fourth Wave of COVID-19? Here's What The Figures Say

Karnataka Health Minister said that India will be hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the month of June-July which will stay till September.

With national capital witnessing a surge in cases, and students from schools across Noida and Ghaziabad testing positive for COVID-19, the question about a new wave of the coronavirus pandemic is back again. In the last 24 hours, Delhi has logged as many as 299 new COVID-19 cases, a jump of 118 per cent from the daily count recorded two days ago. The Covid positivity rate has also increased from 0.5 per cent to 2.70 per cent in a week in Delhi. Looking at the figures mentioned in the latest report by the Union Health Minister, it is evident that COVID has not gone away anywhere and people should remain vigilant, even when there are no mandatory rules imposed for them.

COVID Grips Schools

The strict rules, which were in place for over two years, to contain the spread of the deadly virus were removed in the country following a drop in cases, however, the threat is back as there is a surge in cases among the most vulnerable age group - the kids. With schools and colleges reopening completely, the country is seeing a spike in cases. In the last two days, many students tested positive for the virus from various schools in Noida and Ghaziabad. In a latest report, the health ministry has confirmed that ten more children have tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar, taking the total number of minors who got infected this week to over 20 in the district.

Speaking to the media, the school authority said, "Of the new cases reported today, 10 are children. We have not got any information from their schools, neither were the COVID-19 tests held in their schools."

Are We Heading Towards A Fourth COVID Wave?

There is a rising speculation about a possible fourth wave of COVID-19 in the country. But is it really going to happen? According to the experts, there will a surge in cases in the month of June-July, which can be considered as a fourth wave of COVID. However, unlike the ferocious second wave of COVID-19, the country will not see unexpected deaths of lakhs. "Vaccination rate of the country is high. Many people are immunized against the virus and some have also received the booster doses as well, therefore the risk of deaths will be low compared to the first and the second wave of COVID-19," Dr Debabrata Das, Medanta Hospitals, told the HealthSite.com.

He further cautioned people to not show leniency towards following the safety protocols. " We have seen the worst outcomes of the virus infection when people ignored the three basic safety rules of pandemic - social distancing, hand hygiene and wearing mask. Therefore, keeping in view how the virus can affect you, one should never step out of house without wearing a proper face mask, and also maintain social distancing to stay safe."

Fourth Wave In June-July

Addressing a press conference earlier this week, Karnataka Health Minister said that India will be hit by the fourth wave of COVID-19 in the month of June-July which will stay till September. The minister however asserted that the state is fully prepared to tackle any future surge. "India will face the 4th wave of the COVID-19 as early as June-July this year and the impact will last till September," Sudhakar said.

(With inputs from agencies)

