Is India Heading Towards Fourth Wave of COVID-19? Here's What Experts Have To Say

COVID-19 Live Updates | As we enter the third year of the SARS-CoV-2 causing coronavirus pandemic, one thing is clear the COVID-19 virus is not going away anywhere. With the massive power of mutation, the virus will come back every time we think it is over now. A top US scientist has warned that the new variants of Omicron have immense power to transmit faster than all the other variants of coronavirus. In a series of tweets, Eric Feigl-Ding, an epidemiologist and health economist said that apart from BF.7, the most virulent strain that is steering cases in the USA is the XBB.1.5 variant of coronavirus.

According to him, the new variant is, "one of the most evasive variants against immunity (high escape) and fusion with human cells (high ACE2 binding) a worst of both worlds".

🌎Global spread in just days Let's be clear the #XBB15 super variant is a US-origin variant from Northeast US. The @CDCgov is cowardly in refusing to admit it. 📺Watch the incredibly fast spread (animation by @Mike_Honey_). @CDCDirector needs to wake up. pic.twitter.com/QFRYYe2yJI Eric Feigl-Ding (@DrEricDing) January 3, 2023

