4th Wave In India? WHO Warns Of New Highly Transmissible XE Variant That Is Driving The UK Surge

A new Omicron mutant XE was detected in the UK on January 19. The WHO in its latest report, said that the XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2) has over 600 sequences.

The scary pictures from the ferocious second wave of COVID-19 in India had not even faded properly when the country was hit by the third wave of COVID-19, the dominant strain being Omicron. Highly mutated, this variant of COVID-19 has over 32 worrisome mutations in its spike protein, which makes it capable of infecting individuals who are fully vaccinated against the virus. Even though the threats were high, and people were scared enough to face another hit by this deadly virus, the third wave in India passed through the country without leaving much scarier imprints of its effects. But, now there is a mounting fear that the country may face a fourth wave in the upcoming months. As experts say, a new, more virulent variant emergence can trigger the cases in the country and bring along a deadlier wave of the virus, how likely it is that India will face the fourth wave of COVID-19?

With the emergence of the new XE mutant of the Omicron COVID variant, and after warnings from the World Health Organisation (WHO) that this new mutant is more transmissible than all the previous strains of the virus, the fears among people have grown stronger. But, how real is the threat?

New XE Omicron Mutant Found In UK

A new Omicron mutant XE was detected in the UK on January 19. The World Health Organization (WHO), in its latest report, said that the XE recombinant (BA.1-BA.2) has over 600 sequences. This is not a new variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus, it is a mutation of the BA.1 and BA.2 Omicron strains, referred to as a "recombinant". Which means that XE is a hybrid version of the two versions of the Omicron variant - BA.1 and BA.2. Apart from the XE mutant, the UK health officials have also said that there are two more mutations that have been detected in the country - XD and XF. However, among all the the other mutations, the global health body has warned about the XE.

"This mutant appears to be 10 per cent more transmissible than the BA.2 sub-variant of Omicron. So far, BA.2 was deemed to be the most contagious of all the COVID-19 variants," the WHO said in a press meeting. Talking about the transmissible rate of the new mutant, the WHO said that it is too early for anyone to come to a conclusion, however, early data indicates that a community growth rate advantage of 10 percent as compared to BA.2, however, this finding requires further confirmation.

Is India Heading Towards A Fourth Wave of COVID-19?

To say whether India is heading towards a fourth wave of COVID-19 or not, the data available right now is too limited. However, experts have predicted that a fourth wave is possibly going to hit the country in the month of June- July, which will see its peak in August. Talking about the possible fourth wave in India, Ex-ICMR chief said that the probability is low, but nobody can predict whether it will happen or not.

"There is no scientific, epidemiological reason to predict a fourth COVID-19 wave but nobody can predict that it will not happen. I can say the probability is extremely low," news agency ANI quoted Dr T Jacob John, former ICMR chief as saying.

