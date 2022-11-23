Is COVID-19 Making a Comeback? China Reports Sudden Surge In Cases, Restrictions Reimposed In Beijing

According to the reports, for the first time since 2019, Beijing has reported over 1,000 new cases in a day.

The year 2019 saw the outbreak of one of the deadliest virus attacks - SARS-CoV-2 causing COVID-19. The virus was extremely lethal in nature, which is why it was able to take the whole world in its grip within no time. However, in the last few months cases saw a major dip from across the world. Keeping in view the drop in coronavirus cases, many countries relaxed the restrictions that were imposed in order to keep the spread of this virus under control. But, is the COVID pandemic over? Not really!

According to the latest reports, China's biggest capital Beijing has logged a new high in its COVID-19 caseload and reported two more deaths on Tuesday. Taking cognizance of the sudden spike in the cases, the health authorities have re-imposed certain restrictions which were in place during the peak COVID era. Some of these restrictions include shutting down commercial parks, office buildings, and shopping malls. Apart from this, authorities have also imposed lockdowns in parts of China's most populous Chaoyang district.

Chaoyang is currently experiencing a COVID comeback. Keeping the worsening situation in mind, health officials have urged Chaoyang district, home to nearly 3.5 million residents to stay at home as the city faces a sudden Covid flare-up. Local authorities identified more than 1,400 cases in Beijing on Monday with 783 infections detected in Chaoyang alone.

What Are The Chances of COVID Making A Comeback?

"The virus is here to stay and people will slowly learn to live with it" - This is what experts have been saying since the initial phases of the COVID-19 pandemic. And recent times are proof that this statement is true. China is currently facing a resurgence of COVID cases. According to the reports, for the first time since 2019, Beijing has reported over 1,000 new cases in a day.

Since the virus has the ability to mutate faster compared to other viruses present in the environment, it can be a possible scenario for a new wave anywhere across the world. And looking at the sudden resurgence of the cases in China (the country that reported the first case of this virus), it is evident that the COVID pandemic may have slowed down, but it has not yet ended and the near is also far.

Addressing the media about the current surge in COVID cases in China, Hu Xiang, from the National Disease Control and Prevention Administration, said that the local epidemic situation in the country is extremely severe and complex that the spread of the epidemic in some areas is becoming difficult to prevent or control.

