Is COVID-19 Becoming Endemic In India As Delhi Reports Zero COVID Deaths In 24 Hours

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day deaths count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths.

Is India heading towards a third wave of COVID-19 or the pandemic is turning into an endemic? questions like these are rising on a daily basis. However, in a recent report, the government has stated that the national capital is witnessing a sharp fall in the daily active cases. According to the health bulletin issued by the government, the national capital - Delhi has logged zero death due to COVID-19 and 32 fresh cases of the infection with a positivity rate of 0.07 per cent earlier this week.

In its latest report, the government also stated that two fatalities due to COVID-19 have been recorded so far this month in the city, on October 2 and 10. It also added that out of the total fatalities, only five Covid-related fatalities were reported last month, one each on September 7, 16 and 17, and two on September 28.

Don't Lower The Guards

According to the government here's what the city is experiencing:

A total of 44,867 tests -- 29,275 RT-PCR and 15,592 rapid antigen -- were conducted a day ago.

The daily case count had dropped to 17 on September 13, with no death being recorded on that day.

The COVID-19 positivity rate in the city was 0.04 per cent.

This comes a few days after Delhi Chief Minister, Arvind Kejriwal cautioned that the chances of the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the city is quite real. He also asserted that his government is preparing on a "war-footing" to combat it. Delhi had been reeling under a brutal second wave of the pandemic, claiming a massive number of lives daily, and the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals had added to the woes. The ferocious second wave of coronavirus had ravaged the city earlier this year, leaving lakhs affected.

However, the number of cases has shown a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks. Speaking to the media, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain has recently said that the medical infrastructure is being ramped up and 37,000 beds dedicated for COVID-19 patients were being set up to tackle the anticipated third wave of the pandemic in the national capital.

(With inputs from Agencies)

