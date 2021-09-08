Is C.1.2 Variant Of Covid More Dangerous Than Delta Variant? What You Need To Know

While delta strain of Covid-19 is a variant of concern, a new variant called C.1.2 variant has emerged, which is believed to be highly transmissible. Know which one is more dangerous.

Covid-19, the disease spread by SARS-CoV-2, claimed millions of lives in a span of almost two years. As the world continues to grapple with the ferocious coronavirus, the emergence of new variants continues to baffle experts. While much focus of the world is on the Delta variant right now, a variant of concern, which was first identified in India, a new variant has been identified in South Africa. The C.1.2 variety has yet to be designated as a variant of interest or concern by the World Health Organization (WHO), but it is attracting scientists' attention due to the amount and types of mutations it contains, as well as the speed with which they have occurred.

What Do We Know So Far About The C.1.2 Variant?

According to reports, C.1.2 carried the most mutation since the first variant that emerged in China. The C.1.2 variant was first identified in the Gauteng and Mpumalanga provinces in May 2021, according to a pre-print study published by South Africa's National Institute for Communicable Diseases; it has since been found in other South African provinces, as well as the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Mauritius, New Zealand, Portugal, and Switzerland.

As per the study, this particular variant contains several mutations, some of which are more transmissible and can evade vaccine protection, though nothing has been concluded formally by researchers or any health authorities.

What About The Delta Variant?

Delta variants remains a cause of concern, first identified in India in December 2020, is a highly contagious strain of SARS-CoV-2. It spread quickly throughout that country and Great Britain before making its way to the United States, where it is today the most common variant.

Delta triggered a worrying surge in COVID-19 instances and an increase in hospitalizations across the country, following a steady drop earlier this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the variant has proven to be more than twice as contagious as previous variants, and studies have indicated that it is more likely than the original virus to send sick people to the hospital. According to the available data, it has also been suggested that the Delta variant may cause more severe illness than previous variants in unvaccinated people.

Which Variant Is More Dangerous?

Experts say that viruses also mutate, and some variants spread faster than others. The greater the number of persons infected by the virus, the more probable it is to evolve. The coronavirus' principal task when it enters a human cell is to tell the cell to generate more virus copies, which subsequently leave the cell and infect other cells in the human host. Because viral replication is a quick process, errors in the copying of viral DNA can occur, which are known as mutations. These can help the virus by making it more transmissible or perhaps rendering it partially immune to vaccinations.

A variant must indicate "increased transmissibility, virulence, or change in clinical disease, as well as a lower effectiveness of public health and social measures" to be deemed a "variant of concern" by the WHO. Since levels of the C.1.2 variant are still low among the South African population, it is too early to say that C.1.2 is a "variant of concern".

Currently, the Delta variant remains to be one of the dominant variants in South Africa and much of the world. Currently, Delta remains the dominant variant in South Africa and much of the world. For the C.1.2 variant to become dominant, it will have to outcompete with Delta. That will mean increased transmissibility, being able to bind to human host cells and infect people quicker than the Delta variant currently does.