Is Booster Shot The Game Changer In The Battle Against COVID-19?

Scientists and health experts remain divided on the need for a booster shot for everyone. With so much debate, is the Covid-19 booster shot the boon the world has been waiting for?

'The COVID booster shot is not for everyone' said the World Health Organization not long ago. With the increasing prevalence of coronavirus variants across the globe, the question 'whether the booster shot is needed or not?' remains unsettled. Further adding to the dilemma of getting a third dose of vaccine is the term 'waning antibodies.'

To that, Dr Rajeev Jayadevan, Gastroenterologist at Sunrise Hospital, Kochi, wrote in a post, "a drop in antibodies is not the same as a drop in immunity. Because antibodies are only one component of our immune response, more important are T cells and memory cells - that remain active long term. A drop in antibody level is natural after a few months. This is because plasmablasts disappear, leaving a low baseline production by long-lived plasma cells (LLPC), which is below the detection limit of routine tests. Thus, it is perfectly natural and normal for antibody levels to drop. Unfortunately, this is misquoted as 'waning immunity' by booster lobbyists."

Do You Need A Booster Shot?

For the unversed, a booster shot is an additional dose that increases protection and gives the immune system more defensive capabilities to avoid attacks from the disease, or in this case, a virus. Emerging research from around the world has generated new concerns about COVID-19 vaccines' decreasing protection against infection from the highly contagious delta strain over time, prompting some countries to push for booster shots.

Speaking to us about the booster shot and if the world needs it, Dr Sanjith Saseedharan, Consultant & Head Critical Care, SL Raheja Hospital Mahim said, "As of now, it is not exactly clear what is the metric to declare convincingly that a person is protected. We are not even certain as to what constitutes the 'right level' of antibodies that would be required to protect against the disease. It is very important to understand that simple mathematical assumption on antibody levels and corresponding immunity is misplaced. This is certainly not the only or even the most powerful form of protection."

"In fact, T cell response and B cell memory may be more durable and may be the mechanism of protection. Studies have shown that 'specific B cells' accumulate over time to comprise a substantial part of the entire pool, and, thus, contribute to the protection offered. Once the cell is infected, the antibodies can't even reach it and, hence, it is an individual's T cell that helps to tackle this and kill these virus-infected cells. This T cell response is known to be quite strong and may prevent you from getting very sick or critical. The B cells on the other hand recognise the viral protein and then create the antibody to kill the free-floating virus," he added.

"Hence, a booster shot of the vaccine may not be required for most, barring a few like the immunocompromised or elderly patients who may generally not have a robust B or T cell response. The reason why this 'so-called antibody test' is gaining so much publicity lies in the fact that this can be easily tested. However, the other and likely stronger, durable and resilient protection that the body offers with T and B cells is not easily testable."

What Is The Need Of The Hour?

Dr Namita Jaggi, Chairperson, Labs and Infection Control Chief, Education and Research, Artemis hospitals, Gurgaon, says, "A lot of factors come into play when we decide about booster shots. These include the degree of the waning of immunity, vaccines available in India, the circulating virus in the community, the target population, the global vaccine supply and the principle of vaccine equity."

She further explained that India's population is 25 per cent vaccinated with two doses and 70 per cent with one dose. So, the priority should still be vaccinating the remaining population in the interiors of India to uphold the principle of national vaccine equity and equal rights for all. However, the population at high risk, the elderly, healthcare workers and people with low immunity, could benefit from a booster shot especially if they took the 2nd dose of the vaccine more than 6 months back as the neutralizing antibody levels have been known to wane after 6 months.

"So, the answer lies in careful consideration of the requirements of the particular section of a high-risk population rather than a blanket rule for all. We hope that newer vaccines coming into India will fill the gap between demand and supply and robust strategies for vaccination will be able to meet the demands of the pandemic."

Is Covid Booster Shot The Game Changer In The Fight Against COVID-19?

While the health experts remain divided on the use of booster shots for everyone, most agree that it can be helpful for people who are immunocompromised. However, a debate is underway about how helpful these shots are for people other than those with compromised immunity. Many scientists believe that, despite the rise in breakthrough infections, immunizations still provide adequate protection against serious illness and death, and that boosters are unnecessary. Also, there is robust evidence that the two doses of vaccines available provide more than 90 per cent protection from COVID-19.

"At the most, those who take a 'booster' (the correct term is 3rd dose) will have a few months of higher antibody levels afterwards. But that doesn't mean they are 'more protected' from severe disease. Unfortunately, there is no 'correlate of protection' for COVID-19. In other words, just because someone has a higher antibody level that doesn't mean he or she is better protected against severe disease," wrote Dr Jayadevan.

So far, there's no convincing evidence that a third shot will put people in a higher protective category, especially against the worst COVID-19 possibilities. With declining positivity rates, it is evident that the two doses of vaccines are blocking hospitalizations and deaths to some extent, and there is no clear evidence that suggests that booster shots are, in fact, the game-changer in the fight against the microscopic villain, coronavirus.

