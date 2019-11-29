While the discovery might sound strange, but the shape of the community parks is linked to the mortality risk of residents living around them. Some community parks are square, a reflection of the city block they're located at -- and a new study has found that irregularly shaped parks reduce the mortality risk of residents living near them. Nearly all studies investigating the effects of natural environments on human health are focused on the amount of a community's green space, said the researchers. We found that the shape or form of green space has an important role in this association, they added