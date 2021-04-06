Since the COVID-19 vaccination drive started in India initially healthcare workers and frontline warriors were inoculated. Soon it was opened up for the general public for those above the age of 60 years and for those with comorbidities. Presently India's vaccination drive is targeting people above the age of 45 years irrespective of comorbidities. The rules are being strictly followed. So it is a matter of concern when irregularities are reported from anywhere in the country especially New Delhi the national capital. Union Health Ministry has written to Delhi's Principal Secretary Health drawing attention to irregularities in the identification of