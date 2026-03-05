Iran-Israel war toll rises: Health Ministry confirms 1,473 Israelis have been hospitalized as result of the ongoing war

The Israel Health Ministry on Thursday revealed that over 1,473 Israelis have been hospitalized so far due to the ongoing war crisis between Iran-Israel and US. In the latest report, the Ministry stated that in the past 24 hours, atleast 199 injured people have been taken to hospitals with war-related injuries.

Among those treated in hospitals, 14 are in moderate condition and 170 are in good condition. In the statement, the officials said, "Thirteen people have been treated for anxiety, and two have undergone or are undergoing medical evaluation."

It further added, "A total of 1,473 people have been evacuated to hospitals since the fighting began on Saturday. Of that number, 145 are still currently hospitalized or in the ER, while the remainder have been treated and released."

Four of the people still currently hospitalized are in serious condition, although two of them were not directly wounded by missile strikes.

Another 28 people are still currently hospitalized in moderate condition, and 67 others are in good condition. Two others remain in the hospital for medical evaluations.

Iran-Israel War: How The Health Crisis Is Deepening Every Single Minute

As the war between Israel-Iran-US continuous for the fifth day, officials are concerned about the potential health crisis these countries may suffer in the upcoming months. Taking cogniznace of the deteriorating situation, the officials noted that the Israeli health system is preparing for an emergency situation in case of a prolonged war with Iran.

Local media also reported that the ministry is considering reducing internal medicine departments, which have hospitalized patients who can be transferred to their homes, so that there will be fewer patients in the hospitals.

"There is also the possibility of the transfer of doctors from the center of the country, where there are more professionals in relation to the size of the population, to hospitals in the periphery," officials quoted as saying.

