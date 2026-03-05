Iran-Israel War Big Update: Israel activates 200-bed underground hospital in Tel Aviv as missile threat intensifies

Israeli hospital urgently moves patients underground as Iran crisis deepens. Officials have stated that the underground hospital has 200 beds that are fully equipped to tackle war injuries.

Incoming Iranian missiles have disrupted the daily life in Israel completely, causing massive surge in hospitalisation rate. However, taking cognizance of the missiles attacked by Iran on the day one of the ongoing war, hospitals in Tel Aviv has activated their underground hospitals where there are 200-beds, fully equipped with tackling war injuries.

According to the reports, Sheeba Medical Center, which is one of the largest hospitals in Israel has shifted underground with all their facilities to ensure the safety of the war injured patients, and also those who were already admitted with other health issues before the war broke. In a exclusive interaction with the local media, the hospital authorities said, "With the ongoing military conflict between Iran and Israel, hospitals have had to shift their patients to underground facilities. The hospital's parking lot has been transformed into a fortified hospital complex, housing maternity wards, an emergency department and specialist units."

Iran-Israel War: Inside The Underground Hospital In Tel Aviv

Officials stated that the underground facility has been built at Assuta Ramat HaHayal Hospital following a request from the Israeli Health Ministry to prepare for a potential large-scale emergency. The hospital can accommodate around 200 beds and is designed to continue medical operations even during heavy missile attacks.

According to Israeli media reports, the underground hospital will receive patients transferred from public hospitals that lack adequate protection from missile strikes. Medical officials say the facility is equipped with the necessary infrastructure to treat patients safely while underground.

Inside Jerusalem's underground hospital wards

Meanwhile, Jerusalem have also activated their underground hospital as Iranian missiles continue to strike following the Israel-US attack on Iran. Confirming that the medical facilities are now safe and protected from the missile attacks by Iran, doctors in Jerusalem have also revealed that they have moved hundreds of patients into an underground parking garage ICU. Staff relocated equipment and hundreds of patients below ground, with medical teams preparing more space as they brace for further attacks and rising casualties.

