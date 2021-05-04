The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Tuesday confirmed that The Indian Premier League (IPL) has been suspended indefinitely after several players and support staff from different teams tested positive for novel coronavirus. Speaking to the media league chairman Brijesh Patel said “The tournament has been suspended indefinitely. We will try to conduct the event in the next available window but this month is unlikely.” The announcement came after Sunrisers Hyderabad's wicketkeeper-batsman Wriddhiman Saha tested positive for COVID-19 along with Delhi Capitals' spinner veteran spinner Amit Mishra. ...we will take stock if we can find a suitable window