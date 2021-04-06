In a recent development, as many as 14 members from the bio-bubble set up for an IPL broadcast team have tested positive for the virus. According to the media reports, the team was staying at Four Seasons Hotel in Mumbai. Among the ones who have tested positive for novel coronavirus are cameramen, producers, directors, EVS operators and video editors. This comes amid a sharp spike in the number of coronavirus cases in India. On Monday, Mumbai alone reported 9,857 new cases of the COVID-19 infection, taking its tally to 4,62,302. Also Read - Night Curfew In Delhi Till April 30 To Contain 4th Wave of COVID-19: What's Allowed And What's Not

More COVID-19 Chaos For BCCI

Earlier this week, two more members of the ground staff and a plumber at the Wankhede Stadium have tested positive for COVID-19. The stadium is due to host its first IPL game of the season on April 10, following the lung-opener in Chennai between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 9. Also Read - Coronavirus In India: Why There Is A Massive Surge In COVID-19 Cases? Centre Lists Out Reasons

On Monday, the Maharashtra government cleared the decks for the event in Mumbai despite the weekend lockdown provisions and night curfew in the city. The government allowed teams to practice and travel from their respective hotels to the stadium after 8pm, when the night curfew would be on to curb the pandemic. On Tuesday, Maharashtra reported over 47,000 COVID-19 cases of which Mumbai accounted for more than 9000. Also Read - PM To Meet CMs On Thursday To Discuss COVID-19 Resurgence: Hints At Quick, Decisive Action

India Reports 96,982 New COVID-19 Cases, 446 Deaths

India recorded 96,982 new coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total tally to 1,26,86,049 on Tuesday. This comes a day after daily cases crossed one-lakh mark. On Monday, the country recorded 1,03,558 new coronavirus cases, the highest single-day tally since the coronavirus outbreak. Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab have shown a steep rise in the daily new cases.

What Is Govt Doing Amid The Surge?

The Central Government has rushed 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent very large numbers of daily new Covid-19 cases and daily mortality being consistently reported by these States. The active cases have now increased to 7,88,223 comprising 6.21 per cent of the total infections, while the recovery rate has further dropped to 92.48 per cent.

The death toll increased to 1,65,547 with 446 daily new fatalities. The number of people who have recovered from the disease surged to 1,17,32,279, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.30 per cent, the data stated.