The food you eat will not only provide nutrients to you, but it will also feed the trillions of bacteria that live in your gut. ©Shutterstock.

Sometimes an intestinal infection like the traveler’s diarrhea, can cause development of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS), a chronic inflammation of the intestinal tract. Scientists aren’t sure exactly how this happens, but some think an infection may contribute to IBS by damaging the gut nervous system.

A recent study has come up with new findings about how this happens, which can lead to better treatments of IBS. The study conducted with mice takes a close look at why neurons in the gut die and how the immune system normally protects them.

The researchers explain – in a healthy gut, the immune system must strike a careful balance between responding to threats and keeping that response in check to avoid damage. “Inflammation helps the gut ward off an infection, but too much of it can cause lasting harm,” said study researcher Daniel Mucida, Associate Professor at Rockefeller University in the US. The finding is published in the journal Cell.

Ways to keep your gut healthy

If you have a healthy gut, you’re less likely to experience damaging inflammation. So here are some ways to keep your gut healthy.

Eat ‘healthy gut’ foods

The food you eat will not only provide nutrients to you, but it will also feed the trillions of bacteria that live in your gut. Eat more fibre-rich foods. Fruit, vegetables, pulses, nuts and wholegrains feed healthy bacteria provides the fibre that builds good bacteria and overall gut health.

Other ‘healthy gut’ foods include probiotic foods like live yoghurt, kefir, some cheeses and fermented or pickled foods (such as kimchi, sauerkraut and pickled ginger). Avoid eating highly processed foods, as they can suppress ‘good’ bacteria or increase ‘bad’ bacteria.

Get enough sleep

Lack of sleep may increase risk of obesity, which in turn can cause digestive system disorders.

Do some exercise

It may sound like a cliché, but exercise is the best way to lose weight and maintain a healthy body weight. A healthy body means you are less prone to digestive system problems.

Manage anxiety and depression

Due to the brain-gut connection, your mood and digestive system health (especially disorders like irritable bowel syndrome) are inseparable. So, anxiety and depression may affect your gut health. If you suffer from these issues, get help to solve it. You may try relaxation therapies along with other distraction techniques.

With inputs from IANS