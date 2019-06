As the International Yoga Day approaches, we guide you through the poses that will rev up your libido. © Shutterstock

“Yoga is an invaluable gift of India’s ancient tradition. It embodies unity of mind and body; thought and action; restraint and fulfilment; harmony between man and nature; a holistic approach to health and well-being. It is not about exercise but to discover the sense of oneness with yourself, the world and the nature. By changing our lifestyle and creating consciousness, it can help in well being. Let us work towards adopting an International Yoga Day,” said PM Narendra Modi at the UN General Assembly in September 2014.

This speech by our prime minister triggered the idea of observing International Yoga Day annually. Now, it has become a global campaign. United Nations initiated the celebration of International Yoga Day on 21st June every year from 2015. The aim is to enhance public awareness about the innumerable benefits of yoga at a global level.

Yoga is an age-old mind-body technique that boosts your health in more ways than one. There are reams of research associating this traditional alternative therapy with the prevention and alleviation of a wide range of diseases and conditions. Starting from bringing down your stress and blood pressure levels to regulating your blood sugar levels, relieving pain and improving your heart health, yoga does it all. That’s why the theme of International Yoga Day 2019 is ‘Yoga for Heart’. It aims to emphasize the ways yoga gives you a strong heart and reduces your risk of several cardiac ailments.

Science reveals that along with its innumerable health benefits, yoga can also be instrumental in boosting your bedroom performance. Regular yoga practice can improve several aspects of sexual function including desire, arousal, orgasm, and overall satisfaction, says a research published in the Journal of Sexual Medicine.

As well know, yoga asanas help you calm down. It also increases your stamina, strength, agility, and knowledge of the self, including your own body. All these factors are essential for a healthy sex life. Also, yoga asanas are capable of increasing blood flow to your genitals helping in timely arousal and reaching orgasm. They regulate attention, breathing, parasympathetic nervous activity, lower anxiety and stress to induce relaxation. All of these, once again, are factors for your sexual performance and response. As the International Yoga Day approaches, we suggest yoga poses that will boost your performance on bed.

Marjaryasana and Bitilasana

Also known as Cat and Cow Pose, this yoga asana can potentially strengthen your kegel muscles that contract at the time of orgasm. Strong kegel muscles can help in more controlled orgasm. Apart from these sex related benefits, Marjaryasana and Bitilasana Pose is known to relieve lower back pain, sciatica, and stress from menstrual cramp. Improving your body’s flexibility, it also allows coordinated physical movement. Additionally, this yoga pose helps in the regulation of breathing patterns and stimulates your kidneys and adrenaline glands.

How to do it:

To start with this pose, get down onto your hands and knees Now, place your hands directly under the shoulders and hips should be over the knees. Look downwards relaxing your head and neck. Breath in and relax your belly to move into Cow Pose. Feel your breath moving into your lungs while you lift your chin to look up to the ceiling. Be in this position for 30 seconds. Now, exhale and pull your belly in towards your spine to gently move into Cat Pose. Repeat this yoga pose at least for 15 minutes.

Setu Bandha Sarvangasana

This yoga pose can strengthen your pelvic floor muscles and reduce the pain associated with sex. Apart from sexual benefits, Setu Bandha Sarvangasana can calm your brain and alleviate stress. Also known as Bridge Pose, it can improve digestion and act as a therapy for problems like osteoporosis, high blood pressure, asthma, and sinusitis. You can perform this yoga pose to get relief from the symptoms of menopause or menstrual discomfort.

How to do it:

Firstly, lie on your back. Now, bend your knees and keep your feet hip-width apart Make sure your ankles are in line with your knees. Place your arms on the floor and spread your fingers. Now, try to lift your pelvic region off the ground keeping your shoulders and head on the floor. Hold this pose for 5 seconds and then release.

Baddha Koṇasana

This yoga pose is extremely helpful in intensifying your sense of intimacy. If you have low libido, perform this pose. It stretches your thighs and opens hips for better motion. Also known as Bound Angle Pose, Baddha Koṇasana increases blood flow to the pelvic area and improves the impact of arousal. Also, it helps you get rid of stress and anxiety, factors responsible for bringing your libido down. The other benefits of this pose include relieving menopause symptoms, helping manage high blood pressure, asthma, and infertility. This yoga pose can help you get rid of fatigue as well.

How to do it:

To begin, sit on the yoga mat. Now, bring your soles together bending your knees. Allow knees to drop towards floor. Make sure your body is straight and you are gazing in the front. Hold onto toes with both hands. Now, inhale and lengthen torso. Exhale and hinge forward from hips. You can hold this pose for 10 breaths.

Kapotasana

Also known as the Pigeon Pose, Kapotasana can help you release tension in the hips and calm you down. Also, it can bring help you focus on your breath and be present at the moment you are in. All these enhance your ability to create a sense of sexual intimacy with your partner. Apart from these, Kapotasana can potentially improve your blood circulation and enhance the function of your digestive system. You can also perform this yoga pose to treat any kind of urinary disorder and increase your oxygen intake.

How to do it:

To begin with this pose, kneel down on the floor. Now, stretch your right leg in backward direction. Make sure your spine is erect and your left knee and foot are adjacent to your right hip. Now, slowly lean forward and breathe in deeply. Push your chest outwards and remain in this position for 20-25 seconds.

Adho mukha svanasana

Also known as Downward Dog pose, Adho mukha svanasana can calm your mind and energise your body, factors important for good sexual experience. This yoga pose can ease muscle tension in your back and improve your overall flexibility. Apart from these benefits, Adho mukha svanasana can relieve headache and treat insomnia. You can perform this yoga pose to increase your lung capacity and strengthen your bones as well.

How to do it: