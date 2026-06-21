International Yoga Day 2026: From PM Modi to Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, how India's political leaders celebrated yoga

From Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Kolkata to President Droupadi Murmu in Jabalpur and chief ministers in Uttar Pradesh, Assam, Odisha and Chhattisgarh, the day witnessed a blend of mass yoga sessions, social media campaigns and policy announcements aimed at integrating yoga into everyday life.

21/06/2026 International Yoga Day 2026: From PM Modi to Yogi Adityanath and Himanta Biswa Sarma, how India's political leaders celebrated yoga

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led the 12th International Day of Yoga celebrations from Kolkata's Red Road and used social media to reiterate the importance of yoga in promoting healthy ageing and overall well-being. In his posts, PM Modi highlighted this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", and underlined how yoga has evolved into a global movement rooted in India's cultural heritage.

Quoting the Bhagavad Gita, Modi stressed that balance in work, food and sleep is key to eliminating suffering and that yoga teaches people to live a balanced life. "The consciousness of identifying the dos and don'ts not only brings inner peace, but it also opens up the path to world peace," he said.

From physical wellness to inner peace, yoga enriches every aspect of life. Delighted to join this year's celebrations in Kolkata. https://t.co/75UZECw8JR Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 21, 2026

He further added that yoga helps achieve physical fitness through mental well-being and should be embraced by people across age groups.

Let's take a deep dive into how India's top political personalities shaped this day with yoga and what they urged everyone to follow for a holistic living.

President Droupadi Murmu Calls Yoga India's Gift To Humanity

President Droupadi Murmu participated in the International Yoga Day celebrations in Jabalpur alongside Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav and Governor Mangubhai Patel. Addressing the gathering, Murmu described yoga as an invaluable gift of India's cultural heritage that is helping humanity navigate global challenges through peace and harmony.

While addressing the nation, President Murmu noted that yoga represents the union of body, mind and soul and serves as a bridge connecting individuals with nature and universal consciousness. "Today, we are celebrating India's great tradition that has shown humanity the path to a healthy, balanced and meaningful life," the President said.

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Yogi Adityanath Leads Celebrations Across Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath led Yoga Day celebrations at Jhansi Fort and called upon people to make yoga a part of their daily routine. He said regular yoga can help people remain free from diseases and age-related ailments.

Highlighting the scale of the celebrations, the chief minister said events were organised across all 57,000 gram panchayats, 825 block headquarters and hundreds of urban local bodies in the state.

Adityanath credited Prime Minister Modi for taking India's ancient traditions to the world stage and said only a healthy citizen can contribute to building a healthy nation and a developed India.

Himanta Biswa Sarma Says Yoga Is India's Timeless Gift To The World

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma joined Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for Yoga Day celebrations on the Brahmaputra riverfront in Guwahati. In a series of posts on X, Sarma described yoga as "India's gift to the world" and urged the younger generation to make fitness and yoga an integral part of daily life.

Over 32 lakh women associated with self-help groups participated in simultaneous yoga sessions across more than 37,000 venues in Assam, making it one of the largest state-level observances.

"Yoga continues to guide millions towards a healthier, more balanced and mindful life," Sarma wrote on social media.

Chhattisgarh Government Plans to Boost Yoga Education And Research

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai said yoga is much more than physical exercise and should be viewed as a way of life. Participating in a state-level event in Ambikapur, Sai announced that yoga would be brought under the Department of Medical Education to strengthen yoga education, training, research and awareness programmes.

He said the government's aim is to take yoga to every village, school and college to turn healthy living into a mass movement.

Odisha CM Urges Youth To Practise Yoga To Combat Stress

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi used International Yoga Day to encourage young people to spend at least 20 to 30 minutes every day practising yoga to stay stress-free.

Referring to excessive mobile phone and social media use among youngsters, Majhi said yoga can help address lifestyle disorders and mental health concerns associated with ageing. He also announced steps to strengthen Ayurveda and yoga infrastructure in the state, including plans to introduce yoga into school curricula.

Yoga is India's invaluable gift to humankind which nourishes holistic well-being through energising mind, body and soul. Joined millions across the world in Yoga Day celebration by participating in a public yoga session in Ahmedabad. pic.twitter.com/Bo68vWmq7r Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 21, 2026

Mohan Yadav Joins President Murmu In Madhya Pradesh Celebrations

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav joined President Droupadi Murmu for the Yoga Day event in Jabalpur. The state organised programmes in multiple cities, with leaders emphasising yoga's role in promoting healthy and balanced living.

Murmu and Yadav performed yoga with thousands of participants, sending out a message that yoga should become an integral part of everyday life.

Punjab Governor Advocates Yoga 365 Initiative

Punjab Governor Gulab Chand Kataria urged people to adopt yoga beyond a once-a-year celebration and highlighted Chandigarh's Yoga 365 initiative aimed at making the practice accessible throughout the year.

He said yoga helps maintain physical health, mental calmness and emotional balance while promoting overall well-being.

#WATCH | West Bengal | Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes the stage at the 12th annual International Day of Yoga organised at the Red Road in Kolkata. (Source: DD) pic.twitter.com/RZuHV4gJ9O ANI (@ANI) June 21, 2026

Social media flooded with Yoga Day messages from political leaders

From Prime Minister Modi to chief ministers across party lines, social media platforms such as X, Instagram and Facebook were flooded with pictures and messages celebrating International Yoga Day 2026.

Leaders highlighted this year's theme, "Yoga for Healthy Ageing", and stressed the importance of preventive healthcare, mental well-being and India's role in popularising yoga globally. Many leaders also credited Prime Minister Modi for transforming yoga into a worldwide movement after the United Nations recognised June 21 as International Day of Yoga.

As India marked the 12th edition of International Yoga Day, yoga once again emerged not just as a wellness practice but as a powerful instrument of soft power, public health and political messaging.

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