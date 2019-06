Bollywood Diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s love for yoga and her involvement in spreading awareness about it has converted many fans into die hard yoga enthusiasts. © Getty Images

Yoga is the perfect workout for your body and mind. Though it was always popular, the acceptance and popularity increased tremendously after The United Nations declared June 21 as the International Day of Yoga. Celebrity endorsement always helps to popularise something, be it a product or a movement. And, yoga is no different. Bollywood Diva Shilpa Shetty Kundra’s love for yoga and her involvement in spreading awareness about it has converted many fans into die hard yoga enthusiasts.

Yesterday, she took to Instagram to post a video of her yoga session with 3000 active participants in Surat prior to the International Day of Yoga. She captioned the video saying, ‘Why wait for #InternationalYogaDay, when every day can be Yoga Day?’

Two days earlier, photographer Varinder Chawla also took to Instagram to post pictures of Shetty in a pink tee,with the slogan ‘Never give up’ across the front, as she performed complex yoga poses and flaunted her toned abs at her residence in Mumbai.

Shilpa Shetty and yoga

Shetty is a well known yoga enthusiast. As she has been quoted saying, “Yoga is quite brilliant. You feel peaceful after doing yoga, and peace equals happiness.” She also expressed on many occasions how yoga changed her life. “Yoga has changed my life. I have never planned my life. I just go with the flow. My relation with yoga is on a whole different level. It’s very spiritual,” she adds.

A few years ago, Shetty had been invited by PM Narendra Modi to perform yoga with him. The 44-year-old diva had started her journey with yoga almost 18 years back and seriously turned to practising it to help with the healing process of cervical spondylitis.

Given her dedication to this holistic practise, it is no surprise that she has created a channel on YouTube where she shares her fitness and exercise videos. She also uses her Instagram and Twitter handles to share health tips and put up posts about the benefits of yoga. Over these years, Shetty has created quite a few yoga DVDs in English and Hindi to help master the art of yoga. Recently, she has also launched a paid fitness app with programmes that help you lose weight, improve flexibility, strengthen core muscles and tone your body.

Shilpa Shetty’s favourite yoga poses

Celebrate International Yoga Day today by trying out some of the asanas this Bollywood diva swears by. She has been seen performing these poses on across many platforms in recent times.

Padmasana (The Lotus Pose)

This asana calms the mind and body and stimulates the pelvis, spine, abdomen and bladder. It stretches the ankles and knees and improves digestion. It also helps ease menstrual discomfort and reduces muscular tension.

How to:

Bend your right knee and carefully place it on the left thigh.

Repeat the same with your left leg so both your legs are locked.

Place your hands on your knees and make a mudra with your fingers.

Gaumukhasana (The Cow Face Pose)

It helps to resolve hernias and hydrocele (fluid build- up in the testis) and strengthens the liver, kidneys and respiratory system. Helps a man control his ejaculation more effectively.

How to:

Bend your knees and slide your left foot under the right knee to the outside of the right hip.

Then cross your right leg over the left, stacking the right knee on top of the left, and bring the right foot to the outside of the left hip.

Bend your right hand at the elbows and place it behind your back.

Take your left hand above your head, while bending it at the elbow above your head.

Naukasana (The Boat Pose)

It tones your abs and strengthens the back and abdominal muscles. It also tones your legs and arms and is beneficial for people with hernia.

How to:

Lie down flat and simultaneously lift your chest and feet off the ground.

Keep your arms stretched and fingers outstretched towards your toes.

Remain in this position for a few moments and then lie back down.

Vrikshasana (The Tree Pose)

It stimulates the pancreas to secrete more insulin.It tones the muscles of the thighs and arms while helping the mind to focus and relax.

How to:

Stand straight with your spine erect and feet together.

Place your right foot on your left thigh and join your palms before raising your arms over your head.

Maintain this position

Virabhadra II (The Warrior II Pose)

This is good for burning calories and toning the abs. It activates the core muscles. The Warrior II Pose improves balance, increases stamina,releases stress and improves cardiovascular health.

How to:

Lunge with your right leg forward, keeping left leg straight and left foot flat on the floor behind.

Twist your body to face sideways and keep your hands on either side.

Marjariasana (The Cat Pose)

The Cat Pose releases stress and pent up tension from your back, spine and neck. It strengthens the torso and provides gentle massage to the nerves leaving the spinal column. It also maintains proper functioning of the abdominal organs.

How to:

Position yourself on your hands and knees.

Keep your neck neutral by looking at the floor first and then lower your head at the neck gently.

Come back at the original position and bend your back at the opposite direction, driving your navel at the floor and pointing your head upwards.

Hold and come back at the original position.

Parivrttaparsvakonasana (The Revolved Side Angle Pose)

It is a complex asana that strengthens the knees, legs and ankles while improving your body’s balance. It opens up the chest and stretches the groin, spine, lungs and shoulders.

How to:

Stand straight and push one foot backwards, bending the other knee.

Then raise your hands on either side and lean over the extended hand.

Twist your body to the side and place the extended hand on the outer edge of the bent knee.

Slowly raise your other hand up and over your head.

Natrajasana (The Lord of the Dance Pose)

Natrajasana stretches the groin, thighs and abdomen and helps to melt fat around your thighs, hips and lower back.

It also tones your shoulders and chest while improving blood circulation which is great for cardiovascular health.

How to: