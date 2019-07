A study conducted by the global environment charity, WWF states that we ingest an amount as high as 0.5 grams of plastic every week solely via shellfish. Estimation by the study also suggests that we take in 5 grams of plastic almost every week. Apart from this recent study, there are reams of research on the alarming rise of plastic usage and its harmful effects on our health and environment. It’s high time that we say ‘no’ to plastic and switch to eco-friendly alternatives. In order to encourage people to cut out plastic from their lives, International Plastic Bag Free Day is celebrated every year on 3rd July.

This is a global initiative to spread awareness about the over consumption of plastic and the need to cut it out of our lives for a healthy and clean environment. This is the 9th edition of the International Plastic Bag Free Day. It is celebrated all over the world through campaigns, events, message sharing, seminars, etc.

WHY IS PLASTIC HARMFUL TO HEALTH?

Plastics have potential harmful effects on our health because of the chemical processes they go through. These make them carcinogenic. Also, plastics are known to lead to endocrine disruption. They produce harmful chemicals such as ‘Xenoestrogens’ when they come in contact with something higher in temperature like hot food. This chemical mimics oestrogen hormone in the body and messes up our hormonal balance. Chemicals like Bisphenol A (BPA), used for manufacturing plastic, can disrupt normal levels of sex hormones and affect sperm production. Other chemicals found in plastic can also negatively impact the stimulation of hormones that help in the growth of dental enamel in kids. BPA may also be responsible for sending your hunger hormones haywire. As we celebrate International Plastic Bag Free Day today, let’s pledge to switch to healthier alternatives.

HEALTHY ALTERNATIVES

Reducing your exposure to plastic and shifting to eco-friendly alternatives will yield significant health benefits. Improvement in frequent constipation and illnesses, reduction in your kid’s cranky behaviour, better skin, hair and nails, and hormonal balance are the benefits you can reap. On this International Plastic Bag Free Day, we give you alternatives to plastic that you will help you keep the harmful effects of this substance at bay.

Jute bags

Bags made from the jute fibre are strong and can carry a lot of weight. This not only makes them ideal for shipping of goods but also good for day-to-day use. Jute is completely biodegradable and easily decompose in the environment. Moreover, chemicals are not used in their production. Nowadays these bags can be found in various shapes, sizes and also colours. They are even used as classy packing materials with an earthy and rustic look for numerous speciality products such as wines, dry fruits and other gifts.

Paper bags

Paper is not only biodegradable but can also be used many times. It is a natural product as it made out of the pulp extracted from wood. So, it doesn’t accumulate in the environment and can be decomposed later. Moreover, paper can be recycled to make other products. Being light, paper bags are easy to carry too. You can also use paper instead of plastic for wrapping gifts. In fact, a paper bag can be repurposed as a gift wrap.

Cornstarch

Corn starch is a great replacement of plastic packaging as it is made of a natural resource, corn. It is not only inexpensive and readily available but also does not emit as much chemicals as plastic. Cornstarch can be easily decomposed into carbon dioxide and water within months whereas plastic takes way longer. This material can be used in place of Styrofoam during packaging and is almost as strong as plastic itself.

Glass bottles

Unlike plastic, glass bottles do not contain any BPA. That is why your water or beverages are safe in a glass bottle. Moreover, chemicals from a glass container do not leak into the liquids. Also, shift from plastic microwavable food container to the glass version. Being porous, plastic retains the taste of the previously-contained food even after being thoroughly washed. Glass, on the other hand, doesn’t do that. So your food tastes better in glass containers.

Copper bottles

Bottles made out of copper are a great replacement to plastic bottles. This is because, they transmit their medicinal properties into the water. Moreover, unlike plastic, copper is a natural product. Drinking water from a copper bottle comes with a host of health benefits: Improves your cognitive capacity, gives you a glowing skin, helps in weight loss, strengthens your bones, so on and so forth. Moreover, copper is endowed with bacterial properties and can improve your thyroid functions as well. Additionally, copper can regulate cholesterol, heart rate and blood pressure levels.

Terracotta bottles

The material is entirely an eco-friendly as it is made out of mud and the whole process is chemical free, natural. Terracotta is a natural water purifier. Also, there are a plethora of health benefits of drinking water from a terracotta bottle. The alkaline nature of the clay it is made of, doesn’t allow germs to thrive. When water is stored in it, it takes on the properties of clay and becomes alkaline. Water of a terracotta bottle also revs up your metabolism; it can help in the healing of sore throat, and cough and cold. The clay of a terracotta bottle is rich in minerals and electromagnetic energy which have healing properties. So, when you pour water in it, the same properties are transferred into it.