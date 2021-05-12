Coronavirus affected every aspect of our lives. Lockdown, social distancing, restrictions, facial masks are the new normal and people are now getting used to them. Moreover, there is high mortality, morbidity, poor economy, and pressure on the healthcare system that is bothersome. We bow down to the frontline warriors who are fighting with COVID-19 round the clock and saving the lives of lakhs of people. Doctors, nurses, and other healthcare workers are under immense stress and pressure as the number of infected patients is just rising. Still, they manage to provide services to Covid and non-Covid patients. On International Nurses Day, we bring to you an inspiring journey of a nurse who is playing a vital role in the battle against Covid. Also Read - ICMR Chief Explains Why Younger People Are Getting More Affected In Covid Second Wave

Meet 42-year-old nurse Reshma Peter Gauream who defied all the odds coming her way during the pandemic to provide uninterrupted services to the Covid patients. She has shared with us her motivating journey of serving the patients during these unprecedented times, despite the threats from her villagers to quit the job. Also Read - Miracle Cure For COVID-19: Scientists Say Anti-Parasitic Drug Ivermectin May Be The Key To Ending Pandemic

A bumpy ride

Many healthcare workers had harrowing experiences during the beginning of the pandemic. One of them was nurse Reshma who had to face problems to fulfil her duties and serve the patients. While recalling her challenging journey, she said that once she was stopped from leaving the village where she stays, which is Bhayandar, to go to Wockhardt Hospital in Mira Road, Thane, Mumbai for her staff nurse duty. Also Read - Third wave of COVID-19 could be dangerous for kids: Pediatrician suggests steps to safeguard them

“I left from my morning shift when I was stopped by the villagers who threatened me of dire consequences if I crossed the village border. They said I don’t have any right to stay in this village and they will throw me out if I infect anyone or I should myself leave the village with my family. I explained to them that my services come under the essential category and I can’t say NO to service my patients. After all, I have pledged to do so. Still, the villagers refused to budge and kept arguing. I was adamant to discharge my duties and hence, ignored their unreasonable demands saying that this is the time when the country needs us.”

“Somehow, I managed to escape from their anger and reached the hospital. I didn’t want to add a burden on the other nurses in the hospital. It is impossible to step back and sit at home when the entire nation is fighting for survival and the healthcare systems are burdened with patients.”

Quit the job or leave the village

Resma said the villagers gave her two options- either she quit the job and sit at home or if she opt to go then she shouldn’t come back.

“To my dismay, I saw threat messages for me and my family in the village what’s app group. I was scared and thought of approaching the police. What if something happens to me or my family? What if they torture my family? I was determined to serve the patients and was never going to give up on my duties. Throughout the day in the hospital, I was scared, I didn’t have food, and consulted my seniors who advised me caution. I had a word with my husband and we approached the police and they offered help,” said nurse Reshma.

“Once I left the hospital and entered the village, the villagers stopped me. However, this time the police were there to take care of the matter, and then the villagers allowed me to go home. Back at home, my family was proud of me and provided me that much-needed support. On entering the home, I would make sure I do not touch anything. My kids and husband would sanitize me and the things I would carry. I would immediately go to the washroom and then only carry on with my daily activities like cooking, cleaning, and household chores. This is the routine we still continue to follow over years. I never thought of shifting to the nearby hostel in the hospital premises as my family needed me. I had to take care of my father and father-in-law who fell sick amid the pandemic.”

Resma added that there are many like her who are stressed out, got threatened, or even beaten up and still continue to serve the patients.

The emotional upheaval

As the cases were rising at a rapid rate, Resma said she started getting anxious “What if I contract the virus, and what if people in the village come in my contact and get infected? What about my kids? How are they going to manage? Though these questions bothered me. To top it all, my kids would come to me crying saying that the other villagers would tell them to stop me from going to the hospital as I may be the source of infection. I would constantly pray and hope that nothing happens to me as the hospital dealt with a huge chunk of Covid patients. I was restless all the time and gave up on food and sleep. But I never thought of giving up,” recalled Reshma.

The much-needed respite

With time, the situation improved, and the villagers understood their mistake when Resma was felicitated this year on International Women’s day that is celebrated on March 8, 2021, for her uninterrupted services during Covid times. “Now, the villagers respect me and congratulated me for doing good work. They also offered me every kind of support and cooperation that they can extend from their side. My husband Peter is also there with me and ensures that I don’t face any problems. He also helps me with daily chores and takes care of children. I am happy that the entire country is united to fight the virus,” said elated nurse Reshma.

Never-ending hope

“My motto is to serve the patients till my last breath. I do not have any issues or difficulties right now. Things are going smoothly now and together we shall overcome the pandemic and win the battle,” nurse Reshma said as we concluded the conversation.