International Nurses Day is observed across the world today to mark the contributions that nurses make to society. May 12 was chosen to celebrate the day as it is the anniversary of the birth of Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing. This year is extra special as the day has been designated the Year of the Nurse and Midwife, to coincide with the 200th anniversary of Florence Nightingale's birth.

The International Council of Nurses (ICN) has been celebrating this day since 1965. Each year, the ICN sets a theme as well as prepares and distributes the International Nurses' Day kit, which contains educational and public information materials, for use by nurses around the world.

The theme for International Nurses Day 2020 is "Nurses: A voice to lead – Nursing the World to Health". The ICN has set this theme with a focus on the "true value of nurses to the people of the world".

Nurses playing vital role in fight against COVID-19 pandemic: WHO

On this occasion of the International Nurses Day, the World Health Organization (WHO) has joined with hundreds of partners worldwide to highlight the importance of nurses in the healthcare sector.

“Historically, as well as today, nurses are at the forefront of fighting epidemics and pandemics – providing high quality and respectful treatment and care. They are often the first and sometimes the only health professional that people see and the quality of their initial assessment, care and treatment is vital,” the WHO said on its website.

The UN’s health agency also hailed the nurses for their immense contribution in fight against COVID-19 pandemic. “Without nurses and other health workers, we will not win the battle against outbreaks, we will not achieve the Sustainable Development Goals or universal health coverage,” it said.

There is shortage of nurses worldwide

According to the WHO, nurses account for more than half of all the world’s health workers. But it said that there is still an urgent shortage of nurses worldwide with 5.9 million more nurses still needed, especially in low- and middle-income countries.

The WHO encourages the countries to strengthen nursing workforces and invest in nursing jobs. “By developing their nursing workforce, countries can achieve the triple impact of improving health, promoting gender equality and supporting economic growth,” it asserted.

WHO urges countries to ensure safety of nurses

Mark International Nurses Day, the WHO also urged the countries around the world to ensure occupational safety and health of nurses and all health workers. According to the organization, nurses and all health workers should have unhindered access to –

personal protective equipment so they can safely provide care and reduce infections in health care settings.

mental health support, timely pay, sick leave and insurance

most up-to-date knowledge and guidance required to respond to all health needs, including outbreaks.

financial support and other resources required to help respond to and control COVID-19 and future outbreaks

On the eve of International Nurses Day, the ICN, WHO and Nursing Now also paid tribute to the nurses and health workers who have tragically died during the COVID-19 pandemic.