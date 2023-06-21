live

International Day of Yoga 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Take Part In Yoga Events From New York

International Day of Yoga 2023: PM Narendra Modi To Take Part In Yoga Events From New York

Modi to strengthen India's claim over yoga to next level in New York on International Day of Yoga. Catch all LIVE Updates Below.

On the 9th Annual International Day of Yoga, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is all set to take part in the yoga events from New York. During his visit to New York, PM Modi will meet CEOs, Nobel laureates, economists, artists, scientists, scholars, entrepreneurs, academicians, and health sector experts. This also marks the first time that the main Yoga Day ceremony is being hosted abroad.

Taking to Twitter, Modi wrote: "Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June."

Landed in New York City. Looking forward to the programmes here including interaction with thought leaders and the Yoga Day programme tomorrow, 21st June. pic.twitter.com/6V5gHglLCg Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 20, 2023

TRENDING NOW

Yoga is a physical, mental and spiritual practice which originated in ancient India. It represents the harmony between man and nature, the integration of mind and body, thought and action, restraint and fulfilment, and a holistic approach to health and wellbeing. Numerous health advantages of yoga include stress reduction, blood pressure stabilisation, and the reduction of chronic pain. Additionally, it can enhance blood flow, strength, flexibility, breathing, balance, and spine and mental health.

Scroll down to catch all the LIVE UPDATES on the International Day of Yoga from around the world.

LIVE UPDATES

RECOMMENDED STORIES