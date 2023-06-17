International Day of Yoga 2023: PM Modi To Lead Global Celebration Of Yoga From UN HQ In New York

This year, the International Day of Yoga will be celebrated with the theme “Yoga For Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.”

It is expected that at least 25 crore people will join this year's International Day of Yoga celebration. IDY 2023 will witness some unique initiatives like Ocean Ring of Yoga, Yoga Bharatmala, and Har Aangan Yoga.

Yoga enthusiasts around the world are all set to celebrate the International Day of Yoga 2023 on June 21. This year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lead the global celebration of Yoga from the United Nations Headquarters in New York, USA. Vice President of India, Jagdeep Dhankhar would be leading the national celebration of IDY2023 from Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh.

This was announced by Union Ayush Minster Sarbananda Sonowal at the curtain raiser press conference in New Delhi on Saturday.

Nine years ago, the United Nations first recognized and celebrated June 21 as International Day Yoga at its Headquarters in New York, USA in 2014, joined by its member states.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi leading the global celebration of Yoga from the United Nations is a perfect tribute to this year's motto, said Sonowal during the curtain raiser press conference.

MP To Host National Celebration of Yoga Day

On International Day of Yoga 2023, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar will lead a mass yoga demonstration at Jabalpur, Madhya Pradesh. It will be attended by Madhya Pradesh Governor Mangubhai Patel, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan, and Union Ayush Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, among other dignitaries.

Unique Features Of International Day Of Yoga 2023

International Day of Yoga 2023 will witness many unique features like:

Ocean Ring of Yoga: India naval ships will be stationed at nine ports around the world and participate in Common Yoga Protocol demonstration. The Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways will also organize CYP demonstrations in countries with whom they have signed a MoUs.

Yoga from Arctic to Antarctica: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) is coordinating with Ministry of Ayush to organise CYP in countries falling in and around Prime Meridian line besides UN member countries. Yoga on North Pole and South Pole regions will be held in coordination with MoES at Himadri-the Indian research base in Arctic and Bharati-the Indian research base in Antarctica.

Yoga Bharatmala: Indian Army, Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, ITBP, BSF, and BRO will make a chain of Yoga demonstration in unison. Yoga Sagarmala will witness yoga along Indian coastline. There will be Yoga demonstration at the flight deck of INS Vikrant.

Har Aangan Yoga: At the National level, the International Day of Yoga 2023 will try to achieve "Har Aangan Yoga" by enabling observation of Yoga at village level via Anganwadi, Health and Wellness Centres, and schools.

