International Day Of Yoga 2022: More Than 10,000 People Join Yoga Utsav In Hyderabad

Thousands Of Yoga Enthusiasts Perform Common Yoga Protocol During Yoga Utsav In Hyderabad.

The Yoga Utsav was observed under the theme 'Make Yoga a part of Your Life' to mark the 25 days countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY2022).

Thousands of people from all walks of life joined the Yoga Utsav at Lal Bahadur Shastri Stadium in Hyderabad. The event was organised by the Ministry of Ayush, with active support from the Telangana government to mark the 25 days countdown to International Day of Yoga (IDY2022). It was observed under the theme 'Make Yoga a part of Your Life.'

Union Ayush Minster Sarbananda Sonowal attended the event along with Telengana Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, Union Tourism Minister G Kishan Reddy, Dr Munjpara Mahendrabhai Kalubhai, the Union Minister of State for Women & Child Development, and Telegana Finance Minister Thanneeru Harish Rao.

More than 10,000 yoga enthusiasts performed Common Yoga Protocol (CYP) during the event, which was conducted by Morarji Desai National Institute of Yoga (MDNIY) under the Ministry of Ayush. The session was directed by Dr Ishwar V. Basavaraddi, Director, MDNIY.

The event was aimed at creating awareness about the various dimensions of Yoga and its ability to enrich human lives. Many celebrities from the world of sports, cinema and culture also performed CYP at the event along with other yoga enthusiasts.

Yoga enriches our health and mind

Speaking on the occasion, Sonowal said, "We are really happy to witness thousands of Hyderabad residents coming out to perform Yoga which has certainly enthused many more to join this movement. We must celebrate our rich heritage by making Yoga a part of our lives. It enriches our health & mind."

He added, "The idea behind this Yoga Utsav is to encourage people to take up Yoga, a wonderful gift of our thousands of years of civilization, so that they can enrich their quality of life."

You may like to read

The minister further stated that the success of this event will give further momentum towards the 8th International Day of Yoga on 21st June in Mysuru, where Prime Minister Narendra Modiji will lead the Mass Yoga Demonstration.

Yoga Utsav held at five Archaeological sites this year

This year, the Yoga Utsav is being celebrated across 75 heritage sites of historical importance as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' in order to give a fillip to the brand India.

The Yoga Utsavs were also organised at five Archaeological sites viz. Rakhigari (Haryana), Hastinapur (Uttar Pradesh), Sivasagar (Assam), Dholavira (Gujarat) and Adichanallur (Tamil Nadu)). The curtain raiser event to mark the 100 days countdown to IDY2022 was celebrated on 13th March while 75 days countdown event was organized at the Red Fort in Delhi. This was followed by 50 days countdown event at Shiva Doul temple complex in Sivasagar, Assam on May 2, 2022.

Besides the Mass Yoga Demonstration, the Ministry is also planning to organise a Digital Yoga Exhibition at Mysuru on 21st June to showcase highlights and achievements of all previous editions of International Day of Yoga. The exhibition will also include strength of Yoga, best practice, research highlights, Common Yoga Protocol, etc.

Watch Yoga celebrations happening across the world on DD India

He Ayush minister also announced another major attraction, known as "Guardian Ring", whereby the yoga celebrations happening across the world will be relayed throughout the Yoga Day.

Every year, missions abroad organise Yoga activities on International Day of Yoga. The Guardian Ring activity will string together the feed from different missions. The streaming will be initiated from Japan, the land of the rising Sun, at 6 AM local time and then, move westward. As and when the sun rises, streaming will be done from other countries. There will be a live telecast on DD India.

"The Guardian Ring" underlines "One Sun, One Earth" concept and showcases the unification power of Yoga.

As part of the run up events, as many as 25 crores or more would join in these Yog Utsavs at 75 iconic places across India as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, added the minister.