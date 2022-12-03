International Day of Persons with Disabilities: Over One Billion People Living With Significant Disabilities

Many persons with disabilities are at a higher risk of premature death up to 20 years earlier than others in the society.

The number of people with significant disabilities worldwide has reached 1.3 billion (or 1 in 6 people), with an estimated 80 per cent living in low- and middle-income countries, the World Health Organization (WHO) revealed in a new report released on Friday ahead of the International Day of Persons with Disabilities. Additionally, the report highlighted that persistent health inequities is leading to early death in many persons with disabilities.

Owing to the systemic and persistent health inequities, many persons with disabilities are at risk of dying much earlier (up to 20 years earlier) than others in the society, stated the Global Report On Health Equity For PersonsWith Disabilities.

Persons with disabilities have higher risk of developing chronic conditions than persons without disabilities. They are twice likely to developed asthma, depression, diabetes, obesity, oral diseases, and stroke.

Disparities in health: Challenges persons with disabilities face in accessing care

The report pointed out that unjust and unfair factors within health systems the mainly account for the poor health outcomes in persons with disabilities. These include: negative attitudes of healthcare providers, health information that cannot be understood by persons with disabilities, difficulties accessing a health centre due to the physical environment, lack of transport or financial barriers.

WHO Director-General, Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus urged countries to ensure all people with disabilities have access to quality health services. He added that the WHO is committed to supporting countries with the needed guidance and tools.

The report also noted that a large number of persons with disabilities live in low- and middle-income countries where health services are limited and this makes addressing health inequities more challenging.

Dr Bente Mikkelsen, WHO Director for Noncommunicable Diseases, stated that addressing health inequities for persons with disabilities can benefit everyone. She urges governments, health partners and civil society to ensure all health sector actions are inclusive of persons with disabilities.

Every year, December 3 is marked as International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPD) to promote the rights and well-being of persons with disabilities as well as to raise awareness of about their situation. This year, the day is being observed with the theme "Transformative solutions for inclusive development: the role of innovation in fueling an accessible and equitable world."