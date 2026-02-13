International Childhood Cancer Day 2026: Early Signs, Common Types And Treatments Every Parent Must Know

International Childhood Cancer Day 2026 is observed on February 15 every year. This year the ocassion will run under the theme "Demonstrating Impact: From Challenge to Change".

International Childhood Cancer Day 2026: Cancer is one of the leading causes of death both in children and adolescents worldwide. Multiple studies show that the likelihood of surviving a diagnosis of childhood cancer (a cancer in infants to to 14-years-old) strongly depends on the country in which the child lives. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), more than 80 per cent of children living with cancer are cured in high-income countries, but less than 30 per cent of results in the low- and middle-income countries are positive.

Healthcare professionals warn that cancer can occur in people of all ages. It can affect any parts of your body, simply with a genetic change in a single cell that grows into a mass or tumour. This abnormal growth of tissues can invade other parts of the body, causing harm and death when it is left untreated. It is important to note that, unlike adults, childhood cancers do not have a known cause that can help identify the factors contributing to this chronic condition. However, the global health organisation outlines that a few cancers in children are caused by environmental or lifestyle factors. It further revealed that approximately 10 per cent of all children with cancer possess predispositions because of the genetic factors.

"Most cancers in children, like those in adults, have alterations (changes, mutations, or variants) in genes that lead to uncontrolled cell growth and eventually cancer," the National Institute of Health (NIH) explains. "Some genetic changes that are passed from parents to their children known as germline variants are associated with an increased risk of cancer. Genetic changes that lead to cancer can also occur spontaneously in cells during development."

International Childhood Cancer Day 2026

To raise awareness of this alarming issue across the globe, the International Childhood Cancer Day (ICCD) is observed on February 15 annually. This year, ICCD will be under the theme "Demonstrating Impact: From Challenge to Change". This event provides a platform for discussing particular challenges faced by children and adolescents with cancer, survivors, and their families worldwide. This celebration also shed light on the vital role of communities, organisations, professionals, and policy makers for improving outcomes and ensuring equal access to care.

Symptoms Of Childhood Cancer

The global health organisation notes that the most effective way to beat childhood cancer is by watching symptoms, effective, evidence-based therapy with tailored supportive care. Here are some of the most common symptoms of childhood cancer, according to the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC):

Headaches

Stomachaches

Bumps

Bruises that don't mean cancer

The CDC outlines childhood cancer symtpoms is similar to childhood illnesses. This is how a Childhood Oncology Group uses the acronym CHILDCANCER to determine potential childhood cancer symptoms:

C: Continued and unexplained weight loss

H: Headaches that are often with early-morning vomiting

I: Increased swelling or persistent pain in your child's bones, joints, back or legs

L: Lump or mass, particularly in your child's neck, chest, armpits, belly or pelvis

D: Development of excessive bruising, bleeding or a rash

C: Constant, frequent or persistent infections

A: A whitish colour behind the pupil of your child's eye

N: Nausea that persists or vomiting without nausea

C: Constant tiredness or noticeable paleness

E: Eye or vision changes that occur suddenly and persist

R: Recurring or persistent fevers not associated with the flu or other common illnesses

Today is the first day of Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Let's cure childhood cancer. Together. Visit our website to see all the ways you can get involved and celebrate the kids of St. Jude together this month, even if we're apart. https://t.co/pMH7uAoRfDpic.twitter.com/SA0ahuDlxA St. Jude (@StJude) September 1, 2020

"If you notice something unusual in your child unexplained symptoms, not growing properly, belly distended, blood in urine take your child to the doctor," says Dr. Nita Seibel, a pediatric oncologist at NIH.

Common Types Of Childhood Cancers

"The most common type of childhood cancer is leukaemia, a cancer of the blood. Leukaemia begins in the bone marrow, the spongy substance inside our bones where blood cells are made. Other childhood cancers include lymphoma (a blood cancer that begins in the lymph glands) and solid tumours (abnormal clumps of tissue). Solid tumours may occur throughout the body, such as in the brain, kidney, muscle or bone," the NIH states. "The causes of childhood cancer are largely unknown. Childhood cancer can occur suddenly, with no early symptoms, and might get detected during a physical exam." Childhood cancer is rare but serious and can impact the quality of life. Here's a full breakdown of some common types of childhood cancers every parent should know:

Leukaemia: A common cancer seen in a large number of children. The disease affects both blood and bone marrow functions. Some of the common symptoms that children exhibit include frequent infections, fever, weakness, pale skin and easy bruising.

Brain and spinal cord tumours: These are the second most common cancers seen in children. The condition leads to multiple symptoms that include headaches, vomiting, vision problems, balance issues and seizures.

Lymphoma: This type of cancer affects the lymphatic system (part of the immune system). The disease leads to swollen lymph nodes, fever, weight loss and night sweats.

Neuroblastoma: The condition affects young children because it originates from nerve tissues and creates abdominal swelling, bone pain and lumps.

Wilms Tumour: This cancer type affects children's kidneys, leading to painless abdominal swelling.

Bone cancers (Osteosarcoma, Ewing sarcoma): The diseases target bones and lead to symptoms which include pain, swelling and difficulty in movement. The cancers require medical treatment that must happen without delay.

The ICCD 2026 Toolkit is here! Equal access to care starts with one step. The International Childhood Cancer Day 2026 Toolkit is now available to support advocacy, awareness, and action worldwide. Explore the toolkit and get involved: https://t.co/DWv1WQUtlqpic.twitter.com/7zogcs3Ltg Childhood Cancer International (@IntChildCancer) January 16, 2026

Treatments For Childhood Cancers

"Most childhood cancers occur without any clear causes. The increased risk originates from genetic conditions, family history, radiation exposure, specific infections and previous cancer treatments. The treatment should start right away after parents observe the first symptoms in their children," Dr Dnyaneshwar Upase, Hemato Oncologist, TGH Onco Life Cancer Centre, Talegaon, states. "The medical team decides on cancer treatment according to the specific cancer type and its development stage. Following doctors will recommend multiple treatment options, which include chemotherapy, surgery, radiation therapy, targeted therapy and bone marrow transplant."

He adds, "Early detection improves survival rates. The child needs both nutritional support and emotional support throughout the treatment process. Parents must take their children for medical evaluation when they observe continuous symptoms, which include unexplained fever, swelling, weight loss and fatigue."

The 15th February 2026 is International Childhood Cancer Day @IntChildCancer As #ICCD2026 approaches, we stand with children, young people and families affected by cancer, and highlight the importance of compassionate, holistic care at every stage of the journey. We also pic.twitter.com/Ws7yaPMp0y ICPCN (@ICPCN) February 11, 2026

Tips To Deal With Side Effects Of Cancer Treatment

The NIH outlines that children face unique challenges during their cancer treatment, after the completion of treatment and as survivors of cancer. It states, "They may receive more intense cancer treatments, which may have different effects on growing bodies than adult bodies, and they may respond differently to drugs that control symptoms in adults."

Some of the common side effects of cancer treatment include nausea, hair loss and mild neuropathy, according to Chitra Viswanathan, radiologist at MD Anderson, who became a patient herself. Here are some tips for dealing with the five worst side effects:

Nausea: Consuming smaller meals throughout the day with hydration can provide relief from chemotherapy-induced nausea. "If you're prescribed a medication for nausea, take it. The one I was prescribed (ondansetron) was effective, but only if I took it regularly and before the nausea actually began," she said.

can provide relief from chemotherapy-induced nausea. "If you're prescribed a medication for nausea, take it. The one I was prescribed (ondansetron) was effective, but only if I took it regularly and before the nausea actually began," she said. Hair loss: Dr. Jennifer Litton prescribed her a "cranial prosthesis", which people commonly refer to as a wig. On hot days, she sometimes went without, but most of the time she wore scarves or hats. She also applied natural oils , which included carrot oil, coconut oil and olive oil to her scalp every day because she wanted to promote faster hair regrowth.

, which included carrot oil, coconut oil and olive oil to her scalp every day because she wanted to promote faster hair regrowth. Neuropathy: One of the chemotherapy drugs she received, Taxol, causes neuropathy that affects both her hands and feet while also resulting in nail discolouration and loss. Dr. Litton recommended that she use ice to freeze her hands , which would reduce blood flow and protect her from the chemotherapy drug during her treatment. During her treatment sessions, she requested that nurses fill rubber examination gloves with ice because she wanted to hold them throughout her infusion while switching between gloves whenever they became too cold. The technique worked: she now experiences only mild residual nerve pain in her hands. She also experienced temporary nail discolouration, but no nail loss.

, which would reduce blood flow and protect her from the chemotherapy drug during her treatment. During her treatment sessions, she requested that nurses fill rubber examination gloves with ice because she wanted to hold them throughout her infusion while switching between gloves whenever they became too cold. The technique worked: she now experiences only mild residual nerve pain in her hands. She also experienced temporary nail discolouration, but no nail loss. Skin damage: Dr. Thomas Buchholz prohibited her from applying topical products during her first treatment month because he needed to observe how her skin would respond to treatment. After four weeks, he prescribed an ointment to relieve the irritation and peeling which occurred because of her daily radiation treatments. The treatment helped, and the discolouration she experienced has since disappeared.

to relieve the irritation and peeling which occurred because of her daily radiation treatments. The treatment helped, and the she experienced has since disappeared. Mouth sores. To prevent painful mouth sores, she swished a baking soda/water solution several times each day. The treatment created more saliva while it decreased mouth dryness, which helped her to prevent developing mouth sores that most chemotherapy patients experience.

