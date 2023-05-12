Integrative Health: Govt To Set Up AYUSH ICMR Centers Across All AIIMS

In an attempt to bring a collaboration between traditional and modern medicine, the government has decided to set up AYUSH ICMR centres in integrative health across all the AIIMS institutions in the country.

The announcement was made following the signing of a memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Ministry of AYUSH and Indian Council of Medical Research, in the presence of Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare and Chemicals & Fertilizers, Dr Mansukh Mandaviya and other ministers.

Speaking on the occasion, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal said: "It is an attempt to bring the best of both the medicinal practices - traditional and modern - in order to create healthcare solutions, based on scientific evaluation and empirical evidence, which can enrich the quality of lives. I believe with the setting up of these centres, we will continue to bolster our research capabilities healthcare delivery system and ultimately creating care solutions for a new, strong & healthy India."

The Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Dr Mansukh Mandaviya said that modern medicine has already established a niche for itself, however, with its collaboration with traditional medicine and the working together of the two systems side by side, traditional knowledge will also be able to create a niche for itself.

As per reports, efforts will be taken to develop and upgrade the AYUSH department at all AIIMS institutions into becoming full -fledged departments of integrative medicine with focus on academic research. This shall facilitate initiation of high -quality clinical trials on identified areas or diseases of national importance by a joint collaboration of modern scientific methods and testified traditional Ayurveda theories.

The MoU was signed by Vaidya Rajesh Kotecha, Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH and Dr Rajiv Bahl, Director General, ICMR & Secretary, Department of Health Research in the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW). Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar, Minister of State for MoHFW, Dr. V K Paul, Member, NITI Aayog, Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, P. K. Pathak, Special Secretary, Ministry of AYUSH along with other senior officials of both ministries were present during the signing ceremony.

