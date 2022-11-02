Inpatient Versus Outpatient Alcohol Rehab: Which One Should You Take For Your Loved One

The Princess of Whales, Kate Middleton recently released a special message on addiction. The message was powerful enough to floor social media within a couple of hours of its release. In her message, she said: "Please know that addiction is not a choice. No one chooses to become an addict. I want you to know that this is also a serious health condition. Please do not let shame hold you back from getting the help you so desperately need." The message highlights the shame and confusion associated with the recovery road. Those who take the first step forward in changing their relationship with drugs or alcohol often stumble upon the question of how to go about things.

To make the argument clearer, alcohol or drug addicts or the affected families will or must have encountered this question once in their life whether one should go for inpatient treatment or outpatient one. The answer to this is not a simple one and might differ from individual to individual. However, it might be a good idea to understand the pros and cons of each.

Factors Might Decide

If you or a family member is trying to quit alcohol and is unable to do so, then your attending clinician must have recommended you an alcohol addiction treatment and now you are confused. It is very natural for you to assess whether regular visits to the clinic or a residential rehab will work for you. As per experts, this decision will depend on some factors such as the severity and intensity of your alcohol dependence and withdrawal symptoms. While for both inpatient and outpatient alcohol addiction, the first step towards recovery is detoxification of the body. The extent to which you are dependent on alcohol will decide how well the detoxification programme can go without any immediate medical supervision in close vicinity. If you are highly dependent on alcohol, you might show extreme withdrawal symptoms.

Is Inpatient Alcohol Rehab fit for you?

If your doctor thinks that you have a severe alcohol dependency and are prone to show extreme withdrawal symptoms then they might recommend you a residential rehab programme or inpatient rehab. In such a setup you shall be provided with 24-hour-long intensive care. The treatment will focus on detox, reflection and growth of the affected individual. In such cases, the treatment is highly structured and focuses on all aspects of addiction. The person will also remain under medical supervision in case of any adverse withdrawal symptoms. However, this kind of treatment will separate you from daily life, can be highly challenging and the cost of such treatment is usually on the higher side.

When is the Outpatient option better?

If your doctor realizes that your alcohol addiction is not that severe, they might recommend you go for an outpatient rehab treatment. This setup involves daily treatment such as therapy, counselling, or group sessions at a clinic. Such treatment will cost less than inpatient care but it demands more personal responsibility. You can also continue to take treatment from home or can go to work without having to take any breaks. However, if you have a hard time controlling the urge to drink, have a hard time showing up at clinic or group sessions or if you think that you need treatment for other medical conditions then it might not be a good idea to go for outpatient rehab.

