Cannabis has benefits when it comes to relieving a stressful headache or migraine, researchers have found . Since cannabis is made up of over 100 cannabinoids, this finding suggests that different cannabinoids or other constituents like terpenes may play the central role in headache and migraine relief. Inhaled cannabis reduces self-reported headache severity by 47.3 per cent and migraine severity by 49.6 per cent, said the study. We were motivated to do this study because a substantial number of people say they use cannabis for headache and migraine, but surprisingly few studies had addressed the topic, said study lead author