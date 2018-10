Putting the focus on safe infusion practices, Infusion Nurses Society (INS) organised their 7th National conference-“SIT-UP” (Standardise Infusion Therapy – Upgrade Practices). Held at St. John’s Auditorium, the conference was a platform to throw light on the importance of adopting safe infusion practices to prevent nurses and patients from potential risks. The event witnessed the coming together of eminent industry experts, doctors and nurses from across India like Col. Binu Sharma (President, Infusion Nurses Society), Dr. Sunil Karanth (Chairman, Critical Care Unit and Infection Control, Manipal Hospital), Dr. Mustafa Afzal- Care Institute (Hyderabad), Mr. Davison P.K (CEO, Apollo Hospitals, Karnataka Region) and Pavan Mocherla (Managing Director, BD–India & South Asia) to name a few.

Think Safety, Insert Safely: Recommendations for Improving Safety Practices with Short Peripheral Catheters

Peripherally Inserted Central Catheter complications

Guidelines on BSI prevention

Advances in Infusion Practices

Patient Safety and Infusion Management: Rethinking the Role of Filtration

were some of the topics which were discussed.

Nurses are the foundation of any healthcare setting and are critical to the delivery of quality care and improved patient outcomes. Unfortunately, they are prone to a host of infectious and non- infectious adverse events due to unsafe infusion practices and thus, it is essential to ensure a safe work environment which can reduce the risk of harm.

Commenting on the same, Col. Binu Sharma, (President, Infusion Nurses Society, India) said, “Infusion Nurses Society is very proud to see the increasing awareness and implementation of Standard Infusion Practice among practicing nurses. We shall continue to focus on patient safety through continuous training and implementation of INS standards. Our collaboration with various training partners to upskill nurses shall remain the focus.”

On this occasion, Pavan Mocherla, (Managing Director, BD India & South Asia) said, “Education and training are key factors for maintaining the safety of healthcare workers and we believe any improvements in clinical practices, combined with effective deployment and use of medical technology, can help to reduce risk to patients. We understand that the healthcare workers face numerous risks when carrying out their jobs, including accidental needlesticks and exposure to bloodborne pathogens. Our longstanding commitment to protecting healthcare workers is strengthened by collaborating with Infusion Nurses Society (INS) India that is at the forefront of standardising infusion therapy and upgrading practices.”

Educating nurses pertaining to use of hazardous chemicals and drugs like chemotherapy, use of only one hand for recapping needles, using gloves post injury and conducting training programs to prevent such injuries are some of the steps which can be taken.

Ms. Mary Jose, Organizing Chairperson, INS 2018 said, “As a leading professional organization for Infusion Nursing, the Infusion Nurses Society is the ultimate resource for the healthcare providers to expand their knowledge and expertise in infusion practices.

The safety of healthcare workers contribute to patient outcomes. However, it is a sad fact that they are susceptible to potential hazards at the workplace which might hamper their ability to provide quality care. This then makes it necessary to train and educate them regarding the standards and protocols which can be adhered to for preventing risks.

Patient safety is paramount for all healthcare institutions in the country and the role of nurses is key in achieving this. They are said to be the direct caregivers for patients and hence, play a major part in ensuring patient safety. Thus, emphasizing and ensuring the safety of the present and future nursing workforce is a significant factor for the future of the entire healthcare industry.