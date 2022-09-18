live

Influenza Cases On The Rise In India: Puducherry Shuts Schools For Classes 1-8

Schools shut in Puducherry over rising influenza cases: This comes days after the state registered a heavy surge in fever cases among school students.

Health News LIVE | In the wake of a sudden spike in influenza cases in Puducherry, the state's health department has announced the complete closure of schools for Classes 1 to Class 8, till 25th September. This comes days after the state registered a heavy surge in fever cases among school students. Writing a letter to the authorities, the health department has written: "For the last 10 days, children suffering from fever are receiving treatment in large numbers. Most of them are suffering from high fever, cold, and cough." "Most of them are treated as outpatients and many have also been admitted to Rajiv Gandhi Children's Hospital. This viral fever is widely spreading among children," he wrote.

Meanwhile, the A.2 lineage of monkeypox has reportedly gone under mutations. In the latest report, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has said that genome sequences from India covering 90-99 per cent genome were found to be belonging to the A.2 Lineage of clade IIb.

LIVE UPDATES