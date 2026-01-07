Influencer Yulia Burtseva Passes Away at 38 After Cosmetic Procedure Complications, Suffered Anaphylactic Shocks

Local media reported that Yulia was undergoing a BBL (butt-lift) operation, which reportedly cost USD 6000. During the surgery, she suffered "anaphylactic shock" after having injections.

Yulia Burtseva Death News: Popular social media influencer, Yulia Burtseva, died at the age of 38, after undergoing fatal cosmetic surgery in Moscow, Russia. According to the initial medical reports, Burtseva succumbed to complications from a cosmetic procedure within a few days after returning home. She reportedly suffered severe anaphylactic shock.

The sudden demise of the beloved social media influencer has left her fans mourning. But how did things go wrong? Here's everything we know about the cause of her demise, and how a cosmetic surgery led to an anaphylactic shock.which caused her death.

Yulia Burtseva Cause of Death: What Went Wrong After The Cosmetic Surgery?

Yulia Burtseva, who lived in Naples, Italy, had recently returned to her home country to undergo plastic surgery at a private Elmas Clinic in Moscow. However, things did not go as planned, and it claimed the Russian-born influencer's life. Local media reported that Yulia was undergoing a BBL (butt-lift) operation, which reportedly cost USD 6000. During the surgery, she suffered "anaphylactic shock" after having injections. The shock is suspected to have led to Yulia's condition becoming critical, and despite being rushed to a hospital, the medical staff were unable to save her.

What is Anaphylactic Shock?

Anaphylactic shock, also known as anaphylaxis, is a serious side effect that people may face after undergoing any type of cosmetic sugeries. In order to understand what this actually is, we reached out to Dr Narang K. Johar, Gynecomastia, Liposuction & Cosmetic Surgery Specialist, Gurugram. "An Anaphylactic shock is usually referred to a conditon wherein the body suffers from a severe, sudden, life-threatening allergic reaction. With this condition, the immune system releases flood of chemicals, causing blood pressure to drop dangerously low and airways to narrow, blocking breathing. Common triggers include foods (nuts, shellfish), medications (penicillin), insect stings (bees, wasps), and latex," said Dr Choudhury.

Some of the most common warning signs that the inidividual may develop are:

Hives Excessive swelling Wheezing Rapid pulse Dizziness Nausea and Vomiting

Apart from these, the person battlign this condition may also collapse or die if not treated immediately with epinephrine (EpiPen) and emergency care.

The death of the 38-year-old social media influencer due to the severe side effects of cosmetic surgery has highlighted the urgent need to understand the serious things that can eventually go wrong during such procedures and why these are never the right choice.

Here are some of the common side effects of cosmetic surgeries that one should be aware of:

Pain and swelling Infection Scaring Bleeding and blood clots Nerve damage Brain fog Psychological impact

Make sure to consult a good dermatologist or a cosmetic surgeon before undergoing the entire process. It is important to keep yourself informed and aware of the things that may harm your body.

