Infected With Omicron COVID Variant? Chest Pain To Wet Cough, Your Symptoms May Last For These Many Days

Experts say that those infected with Omicron COVID variant will experience symptoms for about five days.

Tested positive for Omicron BA.2 COVID-19 variant? First detected in South Africa in November 2021, Omicron COVID-19 variant is so far the highest mutated versions of the novel virus, which has left the world battling the worst heathcare fight. However, this new variant has mutated further to form more sub-variants - BA.2 (stealth omicron) and BA.3.

BA.2 Symptoms To Know

Stealth Omicron or BA.2 has some extra and unusual symptoms which are different from the symptoms which were caused by the previous strains of the coronavirus. These include:

Runny nose Fever or chills Sneezing Cough Shortness of breath or difficulty breathing Fatigue Muscle or body aches Headache New loss of taste or smell Sore throat Congestion Nausea or vomiting Diarrhoea

How Long Do Symptoms from Omicron Last?

But, now the question is how long do these symptoms of Omicron last? Well, we have an answer to this. Here's what you need to know about Omicron symptom longevity and when it's wise to seek medical attention.

According to a latest study, people who are infected with Omicron have symptoms for about two days fewer than those infected with Delta. Another different symptoms which Omicron infected individuals are experiencing is that there are very less number of cases people suffering from fever or loss of taste and smell. On the other hand there is a rise in the number of patients complaining about how the infection starts with a fever, followed by cough, nausea and vomiting, then diarrhoea.

Therefore, experts say that those infected with Omicron COVID variant will experience symptoms for about five days. While, for some, symptoms last as much as 10 to 14 days. There are also rise in asymptomatic COVID cases, where the patients infected with this variant doesn't even show any symptoms.