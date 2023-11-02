Indonesia Cough Syrup Maker Jailed After Death of Over 200 Children

Afi Farma, a pharmaceutical company, faced allegations of manufacturing cough syrups containing excessive amounts of harmful substances.

An Indonesian court has sentenced the CEO of a cough syrup company to six years in prison. The syrup, which was marketed as an herbal remedy, was contaminated with harmful substances that killed over 200 children. Afi Farma, a pharmaceutical company, faced allegations of manufacturing cough syrups containing excessive amounts of harmful substances.

The manufacturer, PT Combiphar, was found guilty of negligence and violating Indonesia's food and drug laws. According to the reports, the company had failed to properly test the syrup before it was marketed, and it had also failed to warn consumers about the potential dangers of the product.

This comes weeks after the country the deaths of 200 children, which were mostly linked to the severe side effects caused by PT Combiphar. In response to the public outcry, the Indonesian government launched an immediate investigation into the matter and checked the drug combinations. As per the investigation report, the company had knowingly contaminated the syrup with a toxic chemical called diethylene glycol. Diethylene glycol is a solvent that is used in antifreeze and brake fluid. It is poisonous to humans if ingested.

(With inputs from IANS)