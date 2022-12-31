MoU Signed For Commercial Production Of Lumpi-Provac, Indigenous Vaccine For Lumpy Skin Disease

Institute of Veterinary Biological Products (IVBP), Pune has been granted "Non-Exclusive Rights" for Commercial production of "Lumpi-ProVac".

India will soon start commercial production of its indigenous vaccine for Lumpy Skin Disease called Lumpi-ProVac. An MoU was signed in this regard on Saturday in Nagpur in the presence of Union Minister of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying (FAHD) Parshottam Rupala; Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis.

The MoU will also ensure large-scale production of Goat Pox vaccine, which is currently used for controlling Lumpy Skin Disease in animals, for future needs of India's livestock sector.

Rupala believes that Lumpi-ProVac would be a game changer in the ongoing effort of the government to control and eradicate the Lumpy Skin Disease. He praised the commendable effort put forth by ICAR in the developing the indigenous vaccine.

VBP, Pune granted rights for production of Lumpi-ProVac

Lumpi-ProVac is a homologous live-attenuated LSD vaccine developed by the National Centre for Veterinary Type Culture, ICAR-National Research Centre on Equines (ICAR-NRCE), Hisar (Haryana), in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI), Izatnagar (UP).

Agrinnovate India Limited (AgIn), the commercial arm of DARE, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers' Welfare, Govt. of India on Saturday granted "Non-Exclusive Rights" for Commercial production of "Lumpi-ProVac" to Institute of Veterinary Biological Products (IVBP), Pune.

The FAHD Minister requested IVBP, Pune to start manufacturing Lumpi-ProVac at large scale without any delay to make the vaccine available to the farmers and help them overcome the disease.

Things people need to know about Lumpi-ProVac

Lumpi-ProVac induces LSDV-specific antibody-and cell-mediated immune response, besides providing complete protection against lethal LSDV challenge. It is safe for administration in animals.

Lumpi-ProVac is used for the prophylactic immunization of animals against Lumpy Skin Disease, which illicit protection for about one year.

A single dose of the vaccine contains 103.5 TCID50 of live-attenuated LSDV (Ranchi strain). The vaccine is stored at 4 C. The vaccine must be shipped on ice and must be used within a few hours after reconstitution. The ICAR has filed patent for the technology.